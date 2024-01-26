Cyberpunk 2077 Will Have Another Patch Next Week

Cyberpunk 2077 had quite a rocky launch, and it left the developers scrambling to turn things around. However, years later, the game is in a far better position than ever before. In fact, the game had even received an expansion called Phantom Liberty. However, this was the last expansion to be released for the game, and there’s nothing in place to bring out any new notable features. With that said, that doesn’t mean there’s not a support team still keeping the game clear from bugs and any other optimization issues.

For those of you who are playing Cyberpunk 2077 and its expansion, Phantom Liberty, you’ll find that the developers are still watching players’ feedback. The developers recently took to the Cyberpunk 2077 X social media account to alert followers that a new patch is coming out next week. We don’t have a specific date just yet, but the hope is that the developers will be able to bring the patch in the coming week, which will tackle most of the common issues players have been providing feedback on.

⚙️ We are aiming to have a new patch for #Cyberpunk2077 out sometime next week. It will tackle the most common issues reported by players, including finisher animations.



As mentioned, Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be receiving any new notable updates that add content to the game. This is because the developers over at CD Projekt Red have opted to change its game engine. Rather than using their in-house engine, the developers have switched over to Unreal Engine 5. Because of this, there’s nothing else the studio could provide for Cyberpunk 2077 with the engine change. For now, all that is left in terms of developers on Cyberpunk 2077 and its Phantom Liberty expansion is a team to ensure bugs are cleared out from the game.

We’ll have to wait until next week to see the patch notes and when exactly the developers will be bringing out the update. But for fans of Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll continue to see more content in the form of a sequel. Cyberpunk 2077’s successor is currently developing at CD Projekt Red’s newly established Boston offices. Some scrapped features from the first installment could end up in the second game, such as multiplayer support. It will likely be a while before we see anything regarding this next Cyberpunk 2077 game. Instead, the focus seems to be on the next installment of The Witcher franchise. Previously, CD Projekt Red has expressed that full production should start for the new game within this year.