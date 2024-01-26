Halo TV Series Star Says Fans Should Give Season 2 A Shot

If you noticed that there hasn’t been a ton of hype or buildup to the return of the Halo TV Series on Paramount+ ever since the Season 2 trailer dropped, there’s a reason for that. While many were curious about what the adventures of Master Chief would look like in Season 1, the results were FAR from what fans hoped for. Not only was the canon stepped on and sometimes mocked depending on how you looked at it, but the team behind the show admitted they didn’t play the games! They did so many things wrong in fans’ minds that said fans were stunned when Season 2 was announced.

However, even with all that, someone is asking fans to give the Halo TV Series another chance. Who is that someone? That would be Pablo Schreiber, who plays Master Chief in the series. As ComicBook.com noted, Pablo was doing a roundtable to promote the second season, and he explained in good detail that there was “feedback” given to everyone after what happened with Season 1, and they took it seriously:

“As far as what to say to gamers, come on back and see the differences between Season 1 and Season 2 and see if you like it. And as far as the feedback that came in, it was massive and across the board. The show was incredibly well received internationally as well as domestically, but the numbers we did internationally for Paramount Plus are off the charts and insane. So, we’re pretty happy with where we landed in terms of feedback and in terms of business that we did for the network. And now, it’s about creating the kind of show that we all can be the most proud of and that’s a mission that I never give up on. I’m going to push that until I die or until I’m asked to leave. I want to make the best show possible, and I want to try to surround myself with people that are helping do that.”

While the streaming numbers may have been successful, the “well-received” part is a bit of a stretch. If you look at Rotten Tomatoes for Halo Season 1, it only got 70% from critics and 52% from fans, and it’s even lower on sites like Metacritic.

Pablo himself even noted that one of the most hated storylines of Season 1 was something he fought against. But perhaps Season 2 will help change the fate of the series.