Persona 3 Reload Opening Cutscenes/Gameplay Leak Online

With February fast approaching, many gamers will finally get their hands on Persona 3 Reload, the first true remake in Atlus’s beloved RPG franchise. The game is hyped for numerous reasons, the biggest being that this will be a huge upgrade compared to the original title. Said title, when it came out, was the game that saved not only the franchise but also Atlus as a studio! They used its success to make the equally beloved 4th and 5th entries, then circled around to give this game its due. If you look online right now, you’ll see how excited some gamers are for the title, as they’ve started posting gameplay and cutscenes “ahead of schedule.”

In other words, they’re leaking them online. While we won’t spoil too much, the tweet below does show the opening cutscenes of the game, and highlights how crisp the anime-style opening is:

persona 3 reload first cut scene pic.twitter.com/DmuZpIZTPI — innocent sin レオ (@akechigoroboy) January 26, 2024

The Twitter user also posted a small gameplay video showing how things look in-engine, and the title looks pretty sweet! For those who don’t know, Persona 3 Reload features you as a transfer student to a special school that resides on an island. You’re put in a special dorm, and that is quite intentional.

Why? In this world, there is a special period of time known as the “Dark Hour,” and within that Dark Hour is a mysterious place called Tartarus. Tartarus is the cause of many woes within the world, including the arrival of beings called “Shadows.” You are one of the people capable of fighting the Shadows via the entities known as Personas. But you are special in that you can control more than one Persona!

You join the other people in your dorm to form the group called S.E.E.S., who must battle these Shadows to save the world from a dark fate!

As the opening cutscene notes, you only have one year to save the world, and you won’t be fighting the Shadows the entire time. Instead, you’ll need to do your best to live your life within that year in school and beyond. You’ll interact with all kinds of people and build relationships with them. The more you do so, the more you’ll be able to grow, get new items and Personas, and potentially fall in love.

Aside from the graphics, there are many additions to the remake, including new special powers, new ways to get items, and more. You’ll be able to get the game on February 2nd!