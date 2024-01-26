Palworld: How To Find Shiny Pals | Lucky Pals Tips

Lucky Pals are the Shiny Pokemon of Palworld — rare creatures with a slightly different color palette. But Lucky Pals aren’t just cosmetic. These immensely rare critters can have unique traits you won’t find on all those normal, non-shiny Pals. If you’re looking to catch the very best version of your favorite Pals, here’s a few tips to actually track down one of these rare Shiny variants. Don’t worry, they’re not nearly as rare as Shiny Pokemon, and there’s a method you can use to spot them so, so much faster.

And if you’re interested in Shiny Pokemon, there are ways to improve your chances of spotting those too. Here’s everything you need to know about Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. If you want to catch Lucky Pals in Palworld, you’ll want to raise the volume.

How To Spot Lucky Pals

Lucky Pals are the shiny, rare visual variants that you can add to your collection in Palworld. Lucky Pals can have different traits than their normal brethren, and while they’re rare, it is possible to find them relatively easily while you’re exploring the world. Here’s what you want to look out for.

Lucky Pals play an audio jingle when they’re in the area. Wear headphones and listen for a song — that’s your sign that a Lucky Pal has spawned.

Like Shiny Pokemon, Lucky Pals are also visually distinct. They have a slightly different color palette to the rest of their species, but when you’re in the middle of action that can be easy to miss. The audio jingle is much, much easier to recognize. Listen for the jingle then look at the Pals in the area very carefully.

How Reset Pal Spawns

Because Lucky Pals are so rare, you may want to refresh spawn zones to hunt them more easily. Resetting a zone full of Pals can be a great way to earn XP by farming the critters or capturing more so you can condense them and make your Pals more powerful. Or, you can use these methods to farm for Lucky Pals.

Pals will respawn when you leave your current island.

will respawn when you leave your current island. You can leave by swimming away from the island for a moment in some areas.

Or you can fast-travel away and come back.

There’s a small chance a Lucky Pal will spawn in any area, so listen carefully and look for those unique color variants. Human enemies will respawn, along with any Pals in the area. Clear them out and return to instantly reset. You don’t even need to fight anything. Check the area for a jingle, then fast-travel out and back in. You can also use this method to easily farm for the types of Pals you want in general.