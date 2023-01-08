Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Increase Chances of Shiny Pokemon

Something that has always been a huge thing for Pokémon games is…collecting Shiny Pokemon. This is something that many players love to do alone or with their friends and show off all the different color companions they have collected. However, the odds of finding Shinies are actually really hard usually and some say that Shinies in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are about 1/4096.

Some Shiny Pokemon are actually extremely rare, but there are ways to help make finding them a lot easier. One tip for example that many new players might not know about is hunting them during a mass outbreak is a good start, as well as using a handy Shiny Charm, or some sandwiches! However, there are other ways to help boost those odds of finding your first Shiny Pokemon, and today we are going to be going over them in this guide.

The Isolated Encounter Method

This method can actually allow you to limit the number of Pokémon that can spawn in a particular area to just one type of Pokémon. To get a little bit of a better understanding, the game pulls from a list of encounters every time a player loads into an area on the map. So, Water-Type Pokemon will spawn in the water, Ice-Type Pokemon around the show, and lower-level Pokemon will spawn in earlier areas, which is hopefully when you are just starting and don’t have high-level Pokemon. All Pokemon are pulled from a list of their own category based on the location.

Something else to take into consideration is that certain Pokemon will only spawn at certain times or weather, so if it is nighttime, that is your best time to get Ghost-Type Pokemon.

What do you do to use this method?

There is a lot more to this method than you might think…if you ever want to catch a Shiny Pokemon, there is always going to have to be a lot of work put into it. First things first, you need to make sure you understand where Pokemon will be spawning, as well as which places certain Pokemon will spawn…like one certain kind. Once you learn this, you can work on hunting for the Pokemon you desire. Here is a doc made by CBK Zip on YouTune. If you want to make sandwiches to boost the chances of finding a shiny Pokémon of that type…you will need to get some ingredients. Some sandwiches help you find other Pokemon easier than others.

Shiny Sandwich Ingredients

Having the knowledge of which sandwiches helping with which Pokemon and what ingredients it needs is something you will really need. A big thank you to TTin on GBateMP who made this chart below of recipes.

Pokemon Type Sandwich Ingredients Normal Chorizo x1, Salty HM x2 Fire Basil (x1), Salty HM (x1), Sweet HM (x1) Water Cucumber (x1), Salty HM (x2) Grass Lettuce (x1), Salty HM (x1), Sour HM (x1) Flying Prosciutto (x1), Salty HM (×2) Fighting Pickles (x1), Salty HM (×2) Poison Noodles (x1), Salty HM (×2) Electric Yellow Banana Pepper (x1), Salty HM (x1), Spicy HM (x1) Ground Ham (x1), Salty HM (x2) Rock Jalapeño (x1), Salty HM (×2) Psychic Onion (x1), Salty HM (x2) Ice Klawf Stick (x1), Salty HM (x2) Bug Cherry Tomato (x1), Salty HM (×2) Ghost Red Onion (x1), Salty HM (x2) Steel Hamburger (x1), Salty HM (x1), Sweet HM (x1) Dragon Avocado (x1), Salty HM (×2) Dark Smoked Fillet (x1), Salty HM (x1), Sweet HM (x1) Fairy Tomato (x1), Salty HM (×2)

How to Begin This Method

The first step to do before shiny hunting is to make sure that your auto-save is turned off. If you do this, it will assure you to get your sandwich ingredients back if you don’t have a lot of time to hunt that session. After you’ve checked to make sure your autosave has been turned off, you can then go to a place you can be alone with a single Pokemon like we mentioned above.

For example, if you go outside of the Psychic Gym in Alfornada, you will be able to isolate Lycanroc. So you can pick any single area that has a lot of that one Pokemon that you want and go from there.

After deciding which Pokmon-related location you want to go to, you want to set up a picnic and make a sandwich. Make sure you press X so you can enter creative mode which is where you are allowed to make sandwiches. After that, you will start hunting for your wanted Pokemon. They will start spawning frequently as you wait.

If you want the game to respawn, just put down a picnic and it’ll force it to do so. Once you find your shiny Pokemon, remember to save it! This will allow you to reload if something goes wrong while trying to catch it.

Now you should have the shiny Pokemon you wanted!

We hope that this guide helped you get a shiny Pokemon. This is the highlight of many Pokemon games for many fans, hopefully, it will be yours too. Now you can go and show off your new Pokemon and its new colors to all your friends and family. Just be sure to remember to save your game so you don’t lose your new furry friend. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.