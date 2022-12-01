Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Defeat Professor Turo | Boss Guide

You’ve done everything – become Champion, stopped Team Star, defeated every Titan. Your friends are by your side, your Pokemon are trained in the art of death (fainting?) and the secrets of Paldea are before you. It’s time to put an end to this nonsense once and for all. It’s time to save the world.

Before you stands one of two people depending on the version of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet you are playing. If you are running with Pokemon Scarlet you will be staring down Professor Sada. If you are rocking Violet (the focus of this guide) you will be face-to-face with Professor Turo. This fight is no joke, so be prepared to bring your A-Game.

How To Defeat Professor Turo

Professor Turo will only use Paradox Pokemon in this encounter – pulled directly from the future. These are all powerful Pokemon who have typings that are different from their standard Paldean counterparts. He uses the following:

Iron Moth

Iron Thorns

Iron Jugulis

Iron Bundle

Iron Hands

Iron Valiant

Iron Moth is first up and it is running with a Fire/Poison typing. It is incredibly dangerous for several reasons, most notably its very high SPD stat and its monstrous Sp.ATK stat. Thankfully, it has many weaknesses to offset this. Iron Moth is weak to Water, Rock, and Psychic. In addition, it is 4x weak to Ground. Earthquake, Earth Power, or any Ground attack should delete Iron Moth.

Iron Thorns is next, and it’s based on Tyranitar. Like Tyranitar, Iron Thorns has very good stats that are offset by some crippling weaknesses. In the case of Iron Thorns, it is weak to Water, Grass, and Fighting. Not only that, like Iron Moth, Iron Thorns is 4x weak to Ground. The same strategies can be used to OHKO it as a result.

Mixing things up is Iron Jugulis. Where the last two Pokemon were crippled by Ground, Iron Jugulis is immune to it. It does come with some fairly common weaknesses, however. Being a Dark/Flying Pokemon, Iron Jugulis is weak to Electric, Ice, Rock, and Fairy. In addition to its immunity to Ground, Iron Jugulis is also immune to Psychic, so bear that in mind.

Iron Bundle is another monstrously powerful Pokemon, however, it is incredibly squishy thanks to a very low base HP and rather awful Sp.DEF. That being said, Iron Bundle is shockingly fast and has very high Sp.ATK stats and a killer typing of Ice/Water. Providing you can take it out in one shot, you should be fine. It is weak to Electric, Grass, Fighting, and Rock. It has no x4 weaknesses. Try to use a Special Attack when taking on Iron Bundle to increase your chances of landing a OHKO.

Iron Hands is another excellent Pokemon (and one you should seek out yourself for many reasons). Iron Hands rocks Fighting/Electric, outstanding HP, amazing ATK, and great DEF. Its biggest drawback is its SPD and Sp.DEF. In terms of weaknesses, it is weak to Ground, Psychic, and Fairy.

Finally, we have Iron Valiant. Based on Gallade, Iron Valiant is the threat. It has near-identical Sp.ATK and ATK, great speed, and middling defensive stats. It can hit like a brick, and its Fairy/Fighting type lets it strike some very common weaknesses. That being said, this typing also makes it weak to A LOT of other types. It is weak to Poison, Flying, Psychic, Steel, and Fairy. Iron Valiant has rather low HP, so provided you can hit first with the right Type, you should down it in one hit.

With Turo defeated, you can move on to the next part of the battle – fighting Miraidon.

How To Defeat Miraidon/Koraidon

Turowas the real challenge here. Miraidon is more of a scripted event that is meant to feel cinematic. How the fight works is as follows – from your Pokemon Menu, select Miraidon. Any other Pokemon you select will fail to leave their ball.

With Miraidon on the field, you can attack freely. Your Miraidon cannot lose this battle. Eventually, you will be able to Terastallize, which lets you use Tera Blast with Dragon typing. This will instantly defeat the opposing Miraidon and end the game.

That’s all we have on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for now, but we have more guides and content on the way and a bunch ready to view.