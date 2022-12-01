Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How The Mirror Herb Works | Egg Moves Guide

The Mirror Herb is one of the most useful items for end game Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players. By holding this item, your Pokemon can learn Egg Moves from any Pokemon in your party. Basically, with the Mirror Herb you can skip an entire step in the breeding process. You don’t need to breed to pass on Egg Moves. You can just carry a Mirror Herb during a Picnic and your Pokemon will absorb a new Egg Move. The item description really isn’t very helpful, so we’re going to explain exactly how you can use this Held-Item to enhance your Pokemon.

What is an Egg Move? An Egg Move is a move that Pokemon can “pass down” to eggs through breeding. Every Pokemon has a list of moves it can learn by leveling up that come naturally to the Pokemon, but you can also transfer moves from one Pokemon to another through breeding. Those are Egg Moves, and using the Mirror Herb lets you skip breeding completely. Breeding is useful for getting the best possible Pokemon, and now you can deal with Egg Moves last on your list of breeding priorities.

More Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides:

Beginner’s Guide | Gym Walkthrough | Combat Tips | All Version Exclusive Pokemon | All Version Exclusive Features | All New Pokemon | All New Evolution Methods | Which Starter To Pick First | Best Gym Leader Order | How To Breed Pokemon | How To Catch Easier | How To Unlock Evolution Stones | Pre-Order Bonuses | How To Catch Shiny Pokemon | Best Shiny Chances | How Mass Outbreak Works | How To Get A Starter Pikachu | Where To Catch Eevee & All Evolution Methods | Where To Catch Ditto | How To Catch & Evolve Charcadet | How To Evolve Gimmighoul | How To Evolve Floette Into Florges | How To Get Salt Cure | Naclstack Guide | PP Restore Trick | Normal Gym Puzzle Solution

How To Use Mirror Herb | Inheriting Egg Moves

Egg Moves are normally inherited through breeding, but with the Mirror Herb item, you can transfer an Egg Move from one Pokemon to another. Basically, a Pokemon holding the Mirror Herb will learn moves from another Pokemon in your party. Before we explain how this works, here’s where to actually get the Mirror Herb.

Where To Find Mirror Herb: The Mirror Herb can be purchased in Cascarrafa — find it at the Delibird Presents in the Battle Items section. It costs $30,000.

Now that you have the Mirror Herb, you can begin inheriting moves from other Pokemon. “Inheriting moves” is just another way to describe gaining “Egg Moves” — if you’re totally new to this, the terminology can be confusing. Here’s a step-by-step explanation for how to essentially transfer moves from one Pokemon to another without breeding.

Using The Mirror Herb : Give the Mirror Herb to a Pokemon as a Hold Item . Make sure that Pokemon has an empty move slot . Make a team with the Mirror Herb Holding Pokemon and the Pokemon with a move you want to learn. Enter a Picnic with both Pokemon. Leave the Picnic .

:

Voila, if the Pokemon has a compatible Egg Move, your Mirror Herb-Pokemon will instantly learn it. Don’t forget to give your Mirror Herb-Pokemon a free slot! You can forget moves at any time by opening your Pokemon Summary from the party menu and tabl over to the Moves Menu. This is the best and easiest way to transfer Egg Moves from one Pokemon to another. You can focus on getting the best IVs when breeding and worry about Egg Moves last.