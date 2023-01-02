Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Get Nasty Plot | TM Location Guide

Nasty Plot is one of the more popular TMs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet right now — all due to Tera Raids. To efficiently crush Tera Raids, you just might need the Nasty Plot TM. This is a Dark-type move that sharply boosts Special Attack. If you’re one of the many players hunting down this useful TM for taking down Tera Raids with special attacks, check out the location below. Nasty Plot can be acquired two different ways, but one of them is much easier than the other.

There are actually three options for getting Nasty Plot — like all TMs, it can be crafted. Crafting is a long and complicated process, so I recommend just grabbing Nasty Plot at the end of the game. You can earn it by completing an extremely long and complicated Legendary Pokemon quest, or you can just collect it. Off the ground. I recommend the second method.

Where To Find TM140 Nasty Plot | Locations Guide

Nasty Plot can be equipped with TM140 — a rare TM that can be acquired from two sources. You can earn Nasty Plot by completing an end-game quest or while exploring the final region of the game.

TM140 Open World Drop : Area Zero – Found on a platform on the path toward Station 3.

: Area Zero – Found on a platform on the path toward Station 3. TM140 Quest Reward: Academy – Reward for capturing the Four Winds Legendary Pokemon. Talk to Raifort after the quest to acquire TM140.

To learn more about completing Raifort’s Quest and catching the four Legendary Pokemon, check out our full guide here. You’ll need to find hidden Ruin Stakes, special collectibles all over the map. Find them all in a certain region, and you’ll get a chance to catch one of the Legendary Pokemon. This is an end-game quest and can’t be fully completed until you’ve unlocked every movement ability for your mount Pokemon.

To begin the Run Stakes quest, take the History Class in your academy and complete Raifort’s Friendship Quest. Getting TM140 from Area Zero is much easier.

How To Get TM140 Nasty Plot In Area Zero

Area Zero is the final location of the story. To access Area Zero, you’ll need to complete all the main story quests for the academy. Entering Area Zero is your final main quest — you must defeat Team Star, fight all Titan Pokemon, and complete the Pokemon League. Once you access Area Zero, you can use the portal to fast-travel to the stations on the path to the bottom.

Travel to Research Station No. 2 .

. Exit the station and turn around. We’ll want to climb the high cliff behind Station 2.

Up the cliff, look on the slope to the left. Near the rock wall, by a rock, there’s a Yellow Pokeball on the ground.

Collect the Pokeball to earn TM140. Very easy — and now you’ll be able to boost your Pokemon for any and all Tera Raids.

And that’s it! To learn more about Tera Raids, check out even more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides on Gameranx.