MW3 and Warzone: Mobile Suit Gundam Legends Event Rewards

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has seen a range of crossovers in its lifetime, with more undoubtedly to come. The first collaboration in Season 4 has dropped, bringing classic characters to life. The Mobile Suit Gundam Legends crossover has brought new outfits to MW3 and Warzone, along with an event which has a stylish Bruen MK9 blueprint as the ultimate reward.

Mobile Suit Gundam is an anime television series that first hit screens in 1979. The main plot sees space colonies declare war on the Earth Federation. The Gundam franchise and Real Robot genre of mecha anime really took flight. So much so that is has since been turned into movies.

Mobile Suit Gundam Legends rewards

Here are all the rewards tied to this questline, as well as how much XP you need to earn in order to hit each one.

“Asticassia Mark” Weapon Sticker – 9,500 XP

9,500 XP Double XP Token – 21,500 XP

21,500 XP “Gundam 45th Anniversary” Large Decal – 36,000 XP

– 36,000 XP Double Weapon XP Token – 58,000 XP

58,000 XP “White Base” Charm – 90,000 XP

90,000 XP “Zaku Head” Emblem – 130,000 XP

130,000 XP “Mobile Suit Gundam” Large Decal – 175,000 XP

175,000 XP “Char’s Kick” Calling Card – 225,000 XP

225,000 XP Double Battle Pass XP Token – 285,000 XP

285,000 XP “A Little Push” Calling Card – 350,000 XP

350,000 XP “RX-78-2” Camo – 420,000 XP

420,000 XP “Guel, Elan, and Shaddiq” Emblem – 500,000

500,000 Battle Pass Tier Skip – 520,000 XP

520,000 XP Calibarn Beam Rifle Blueprint – 550,000 XP

If you have either the RX-78-2 Gundam, MS-06S Zaku II, or XVX-016 Gundam Aerial skins equipped, you will earn an extra 2,500 XP. However, these skins are part of bundles featured in the in-game store and they’ll each set you back 2,400 Call of Duty points.

The event will come to a close on June 18, 2024. As long as you rack up kills and play the objective in every match, you’ll be successful at claiming all fourteen rewards available.