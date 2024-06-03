Modern Warfare 3: What is Hyper Cranked?

The launch of MW3 and Warzone Season 4 saw the debut of a whole host of new content. From hard hitting weapons, to maps, and game modes, there’s plenty for multiplayer fans to do. If you prefer to adopt an aggressive playstyle, or you enjoy going for kills rather than playing an objective, a fresh mode has arrived that allows you to do just that. It goes by the name of Hyper Cranked and we have all the details on what it entails, so you know exactly what you’re getting yourself into the next time you play MW3.

The traditional Cranked mode sees a timer placed on your Operator after you earn your first kill. To ensure the timer doesn’t reach zero, you must carry on racking up kills to continue your streak. However, Hyper Cranked puts a unique spin on the mode which makes the battlefield more chaotic than ever.



How to play Hyper Cranked in MW3

The main difference between regular Cranked and the Hyper variant is the fact that you spawn in with a 15 second countdown timer already in action. There’s no time to waste, so you’ll have to run head-first into battle to earn kills and make sure the timer doesn’t run out. If the timer does expire, you will explode.

After getting your first elimination, you’ll experience faster movement, reload and weapon swap speeds, allowing you to keep up with the pace of the match.

Points are handed out for every kill, so the longer you survive, the more points you’ll get for your team. The point cap has been raised, but matches still feel like they end quickly. It’s hardly surprising due to the frantic nature of the mode.

It’s unknown how long Hyper Cranked will stick around for in MW3 since playlists updates are always happening. For now, you can hop into the bloodshed and hunt down those kills!