Pikmin 4 – How To Defeat Groovy Long Legs | Boss Guide

Pikmin 4, as is the case with the entire series, is deeply rooted in nature. You spend most of your time exploring the wilds of the world, fighting all manner of nature-based enemies and avoiding all-natural traps. It’s one of the reasons the games are so warm and cosy, and it’s a vibe we absolutely want to continue.

The series doesn’t spend ALL of its time trundling through the grass, however. The moments when it goes a bit more technological and industrial help open the game up to some interesting level designs and mechanics. It also allows for the creation of new whacky enemies. Enemies like the eponymous Groovy Long Legs.

Where To Find Groovy Long Legs In Pikmin 4

Groovy Long Legs is a play on a recurring boss that has plagued the series and its many protagonists since the very first enemy. When sets Groovy apart from the others is the giant disco ball that serves as its bulbous body. Music also plays a huge substantial part in this fight making it stand out even more.

Groovy Long Legs can be found hidden in the Below-Grade Discotheque – a cave system located in Serene Shores.

Groovy Long Legs Attacks

Groovy Long Legs is all about stomping. How he stomps depends on the colour of the disco ball at its centre. It has four colours, and you want to be aware of what each colour represents.

Blue

This is Groovy Long Legs’ default state. When compared to its other phases, Groovy Long Legs will move slowly and is vulnerable to attack. However, whilst Blue, Groovy Long Legs can also let out a cloud of purple mist. This mist will confuse any Pikmin hit, making them unable to recall.

To avoid this attack, recall all of your Pikmin once you spot Groovy Long Legs stop stomping and slowly begin to bob in place. You only have a few seconds to react, so pay attention here.

Yellow

When Groovy Long Legs turns Yellow, it gains a substantial speed buff. This makes avoiding its stomps much harder. You have two options when it comes to surviving this phase. You can either run away, or you can stick uncomfortably close. If you choose the former, wait until Groovy Long Legs reverts to Blue. We recommend using Oatchie to keep your Pikmin together.

If you want to be more aggressive and pick the latter, stay as close to the disco ball as you can. You can throw Pikmin from here easily if you lock on. Be sure to quickly recall any dismounted Pikmin to prevent them from being stomped to death.

Like when Blue, Groovy Long Legs will signal its colour change by bobbing in place and releasing another blast of confusing mist.

Red

This is Groovy Long Legs last phase and it will only trigger once you have done substantial damage. In this state, Groovy Long Legs is even faster and far more aggressive. Recall any Pikmin that are confused when able and focus all your efforts on offence. The quicker you deal with this stage, the better.

How To Beat Groovy Long Legs In Pikmin 4

Now you know how to recognise Groovy Long Legs’ attacks, we can go over how to beat them. The only weakness this boss has is its disco ball. You want to throw as many Pikmin as you can at it whenever it’s safe and recall any that get tossed off before they get stamped.

If you deal enough damage in any phase, Groovy Long Legs will lose its balance and fall over. This exposes the disco ball to an Oatchie Rush and massive damage from your Pikmin army. Ultra Spice can shorten this fight drastically and we highly recommend you use it. With Ultra Spike, Groovy Long Legs went down staggeringly quickly.

That’s all we have on Pikmin 4 for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides and Lists for more Pikmin content.