Pikmin 4 – Every Pikmin Type, Explained

Pikmin has come a long way since its inception on the Gamecube back in 2001. Back then we had a fairly sparse selection of rainbow carrot people to run around with – locked at a measly three. Roll on Pikmin 4 and we are sitting at a whopping nine varieties. This boils down to seven returning species and two new kinds on the block.

Considering how powerful each type of Pikmin can be – situation depending – having this many under your control at once can be a bit overwhelming. It can be easy to forget what one Pikmin does, or how another interacts with the world. This guide is going to break them all down and help you get on your way to Pikmin mastery.

All Pikmin Types, Explained

With 9 Pikmin at your disposal, players have never had this amount of power at their fingertips. Every Pikmin is useful, and bringing the right Pikmin for the job is all part of the fun when uncovering Pikmin 4’s myriad secrets. Here’s a breakdown of every one of them:

Red Pikmin

These are the first Pikmin you will bump into on your journey. They are also the most abundant. Easy to make and easy to use, Red Pikmin make for excellent combat troops – especially in fiery areas. This is because Red Pikmin are completely impervious to fire and pack a punch in a brawl.

Ice Pikmin

Ice Pikmin have a lot of uses, but their main gimmick is the ability to freeze objects, enemies, and even bodies of water. They have combat potential, but beware, a frozen enemy shatters when killed, leaving no body to harvest.

Yellow Pikmin

Yellow Pikmin are pretty weak in combat but make up for it with immunity to electricity (they are actually conductive!). Not only that, but they are very light, allowing you to throw them higher, making them excellent anti-air units in the early game. Finally, Yellow Pikmin are keen diggers, and using them in this role can save a lot of time.

Blue Pikmin

Blue Pikmin are almost useless on land. They have low defences, weak attacks, and generally don’t offer much to the team. That being said, they are the only Pikmin who can swim. This makes them ideal for water-filled areas. They also fight very effectively in water, which is very handy when it crops up.

Rock Pikmin

The most resistant of Pikmin, Rock Pikmin pack quite the punch when used correctly. They can be used to shatter crystals (among other things) and are completely immune to being crushed. Not only that, but they deal massive damage when thrown directly at an enemy, so aim well and reap the benefits. They are a bit hard to master, however.

Winged Pikmin

The weakest of Pikmin, Winged Pikmin have very specific uses that make them a must-take – just look after them. Winged Pikmin are brutal when fighting aerial opponents, but almost worthless in combat outside of that niche. They can also carry items over obstacles, making them very good at moving cargo.

Purple Pikmin

Purple Pikmin are the brawlers of Pikmin 4. These chaps are 10x stronger than your standard Pikmin and are completely immune to water-based attacks. Not only that, their chubby bodies prevent them from being moved by strong winds. The downside? These chonky lads are a bit slow, leaving them open to being eaten if you are careless.

White Pikmin

White Pikmin are a bit odd. They aren’t great in combat, and they die quickly. However, they are immune to poison and inflict poison on any enemy that eats them. A smidge on the suicidal side, and very, very niche.

Glow Pikmin

These Pikmin can only be found at night, and they pack one heck of a wallop. They are great against most things and can even gather together to form a mob capable of stunning all but the strongest of foes.

