Silent Hill: Ascension Devs Highlight Their Monster Designs

Here are what some gamers had to say about the monster designs.

ok yea i'm scared — AesmaTV 🇰🇷 (@AesmaTV) July 20, 2023

These are cool designs, but I don’t feel they really capture the Silent Hill monster vibe. They look a lot more like they belong in a Clive Barker movie rather than a Silent Hill video game. — xthekrakenx (@xthekrakenx1) July 20, 2023

Winged one is cool, the other two look more at home in the Evil Within — David Housden @ Develop (@DavidJHousden) July 20, 2023

Silent Hill fans were waiting for what felt like ages to see Konami pick the franchise back up. We went years with silence before it was unveiled that Hideo Kojima was picking up the franchise and delivering his own take on the IP. That, of course, didn’t go well, and the famed developer left Konami, which prompted the cancellation of his Silent Hill project and another hiatus begun. Fortunately, that finally came to an end last year. Several Silent Hill projects were revealed during a special Konami broadcast.

With so many Silent Hill games in the works, we’re bound to see a few hit some substantial strides with the community. One of the developers that are hopeful they capture the feel, tone, and excitement with players is Genvid Technologies, partnering up with the likes of Bad Robot Games. Their project coming out is Silent Hill: Ascensions, and it’s set to be a bit different from the Silent Hill games we’ve come to know and love. This is an interactive streaming series where the gameplay is made up of choices for players to decide on.

Monsters can’t just look scary, they have to feel scary. Our SILENT HILL: Ascension | An Inside Look gives fans a first glimpse at some of the monsters featured in #SILENTHILLAscension.



Watch Here: https://t.co/R9cFgjg7wD pic.twitter.com/MhOfL8iu5O — SILENT HILL: Ascension (@SHAscension) July 19, 2023

So far, we know that the game will follow a series of characters, and players will sit in and watch the storyline play out. However, players will get to vote on a decision throughout the narrative. The most popular choice wins, becoming a cannon for everyone as we continue sitting in on these characters’ storylines. However, in a recent deep dive into the game, the developers noted that they had to create the monsters in a way that wasn’t only scary but also attached to some of the character’s traumas. So plenty of focus is going into making sure these monsters look interesting and can be connected to some of the characters within the game.

We even got a bit of a closer look into a few of these monster designs from a recent tweet by the official Silent Hill: Ascension Twitter account. You can view some of those characters within the tweet embedded above. Meanwhile, those wanting to dive into this narrative journey will have to wait. We still don’t have a release date just yet, as the game is only slated to launch sometime this year. If you haven’t already given the latest developer diary video a watch, you can check it out in the video embedded below. Likewise, as mentioned, you can view some of the monster designs in the tweet we have embedded above.