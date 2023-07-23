Pikmin 4 – How To Rescue The Castaway In Hectic Hollows

Finding all the Castaways in Pikmin 4 can be a bit of a head scratcher, but you don't want to miss out on this chap in Hectic Hollows.

Pikmin 4 has you doing a lot of things over the course of its runtime. Maybe you need to conduct research on Pikmin biology or gather treasure to repair your ship. Your primary goal, however, is to find and rescue any Castaways that have found themself in a bit of mischief after crash landing on the planet.

Early on you will discover that not all Castaways are part of your crew and that a bunch of random people have decided to go on a failed adventure. It’s your job to rescue all of these people, although it’s quite a mammoth task. To find Castaways you need to head into Sublevels, and one of the earliest Sublevels you will encounter is Hectic Hollows.

Navigating Hectic Hollows In Pikmin 4

Being one of the earliest examples of a Sublevel in Pikmin 4, it’s very straightforward. It’s also very short with only 2 floors to explore. Sublevels are filled with treasure, enemies and puzzles. Sublevels are far more challenging than your typical surface excursion, however. This is primarily down to the fact you can’t easily replenish your numbers.

Every death in a Sublevel is a serious loss, so above all else, try to avoid casualties when down there.

Missing Castaway In Hectic Hollows

On the second floor of Hectic Hollows, you will come across a Castaway that is far too high to rescue. There are some platforms you can traverse, but even once you’ve unlocked Yellow Pikmin, the Castaway is too far away to reach. You won’t know this yet, but this Castaway is also a very valuable crew member who is integral to progressing the plot. The sooner you rescue them, the better.

How To Rescue The Castaway In Hectic Hollows

You have two options when it comes to rescuing this Castaway. Firstly, you can leave Hectic Hollows and come back later with Winged Pikmin. This will let you climb those nearby platforms and retrieve him safely.

If you want to save (a lot) of time, then you can also try to dislodge the Castaway and have them fall off the ledge. To do this fully charge Oatchi’s Rush ability, then launch him at the tin can holding the Castaway. This will cause them to fall, letting you rescue them. Easy.

The Castaway in question is Petunia, and she is all about mysterious creatures. She has a string of Side Quests relating to your Onions, each one rewarding you with a hefty amount of Raw Material. Perfect for buying new Gear and building constructs in the world.

That’s all we have on Pikmin 4 for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides and Lists for more Pikmin content.