Pikmin 4 – How To Defeat Foolix | Boss Guide

Exploring the deep places in Pikmin 4 is fraught with danger. Delve too greedily, and you might find yourself face to face with Foolix.

Pikmin 4 is filled to the brim with enemies to fight, defeat, and ultimately, harvest. Every enemy felled can be converted into nutrients, and those nutrients are used to make more Pikmin. It’s a vicious cycle and one that is most certainly in your favour once you start to minimise your casualties.

Not all enemies are made equal, however, and some fall into the ‘Boss’ category of encounter. These enemies tend to be bigger, have dedicated arenas, and are typically immune to your standard ‘rushdown’ strategy. One of the first bosses you will encounter is Foolix.

More Pikmin 4 Content:

Blue Pikmin | Beginners Guide | Every Pikmin Type | Shortcuts | Oatchi Upgrade Guide | Swim Guide |

What Is Foolix?

Foolix is one of the earlier bosses in Pikmin 4. This gelatinous mass very much resembles a cell. Its outer body is a gooey membrane that is impervious to all forms of attack. The nerve-like interior is vulnerable to attack, however. The trick is to expose its weakness and finish it off before it absorbs too many Pikmin.

Foolix’s Attacks

Foolix only has one attack that we are aware of. Foolix will frequently try to move towards you and your squad. To do this, Foolix will extend its body, reach out towards you, and then haul itself to its desired location. Any Pikmin caught under this attack will be absorbed by Foolix and killed.

To avoid this attack, keep moving. Running around Foolix in a big circle will allow you to outmanoeuvre it.

Strategy For Beating Foolix

To beat Foolix, you need to expose its soft inner workings. If you circle around Foolix (something you should be doing as standard), you will notice that he will occasionally have a tail protruding out of his gooey body. Send 15 Pikmin (Charge Horn works well here) towards the tail and watch as they yank Foolix out of its protective layer.

Now that you have Foolix exposed, all you have to do is attack. Send all of your Pikmin into battle (including Oatchi). Foolix will reassemble itself after a short while, so once Foolix starts to recover, be sure to recall all of your Pikmin to avoid deaths.

Rinse and repeat these steps 2-4 times, and Foolix will go down. It’s very possible to beat Foolix without taking a single casualty, so pay attention and get the win.

That’s all we have on Pikmin 4 for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides and Lists for more Pikmin content.