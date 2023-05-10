Pokemon Ultimate Journeys Part 3 Coming Next Month To Netflix

It’s a unique time to be a fan of the Pokemon anime. At the time of this writing, Ash Ketchum has already finished his journey as Japan has aired the final episodes of his time in the world. But, just as important, they’ve already launched the “sequel series” that focuses on new characters, Pokemon, rivals, etc. But, for those in the West who have been waiting on the dubbed episodes of the final episodes, you’re in luck. Today, The Pokemon Company and Netflix dropped a brief teaser trailer for the final episodes of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys. They will be the ones that wrap up Ash’s time in the World Coronation Series.

We’ll give you a brief recap for those who don’t recall where things ended last time. Ash made it into the Masters 8, the highest class in the World Coronation Series. As such, he would be able to head to Galar so that he could face off against some of the best trainers in all the Pokemon world. The series started off with Leon, Diantha, and Cynthia getting victories, with Ash getting ready to take the stage against Steven Stone. So when the anime continues, it’ll be Ash’s turn to fight for the first time in the championship series.

Many are excited to see these battles because we know how things will go regarding both battles and victories. That includes Ash facing his longtime friend and ally in Cynthia and then having the climatic showdown with Leon that the series has been building toward.

However, that’s not all. Project Mew is still ongoing in the episodes, and they’ll happen alongside Ash’s final battles. So Goh will have his hands full, too, as the final episodes play out.

You can check out the trailer for Pokemon Ultimate Journeys Part 3 below:

But, while these are the final episodes in this series, you might recall that Ash’s journey had one more part to them. The final episodes that allowed Ash to say goodbye have already been released in Japan, but The Pokemon Company did confirm that they will arrive in the US. However, they didn’t say when that would be. So, we may have to wait a few more months for that last batch.

There’s also no word on when the sequel series will come to Japan, but traditionally, there’s always a gap between when Japan drops the episodes and when they’re localized.