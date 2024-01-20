Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – Erlik Boss Guide

How to beat Erlik in Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown is full of powerful enemies to defeat. Not all of them are fully-fledged bosses like General Uvishka, but some comfortably take on the role of mini-boss. Erlik, the rampaging giant pig is one such mini-boss, and he can be quite the pain if you go in unprepared.

Overcoming any boss in Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown is a challenge. Bosses do a lot of damage, their attack patterns are varied, and your HP is pretty darn low. In this guide, we will walk you through how Erlik attacks, and more importantly, how you can knock him down a few pegs.

More Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown content:

Water Wheel Puzzle Solution | Lost Crown First Impressions | Lost Crown Download Size Revealed | What FPS Will Lost Crown Run At? | Lost Crown Gameplay Preview | How To Beat Undead Prisoner | How To Unlock Value’s Wave

Erlik’s Attacks & Patterns

Erlik i\s a big pig and he loves to rampage in your general direction. He has a fair few attacks, and they are all dangerous. This is because of two things:

They are ALL unblockable Erlik can poison you

Unblockable attacks are exactly what they sound like – attacks that can’t be blocked or parried. If you want to defeat Erlik, you are going to have to time your dodges. Thankfully, Erlik is rather generous with his attacks and signalling, making it rather easy to slide under him and stick to his rear.

Poison is a bit harder to manage as if this hits you, you will rapidly lose health. It only lasts a few seconds, but the damage is very noticeable. If you aren’t careful you will quickly run out of curatives and land a Game Over.

Charge

Erlik’s defining attack is his charge. He will signal this attack with a powerful roar before barreling towards you. Simply slide towards Erlik to avoid. Alternatively, you can use the walls of the arena to jump over Erlik.

Poison Spit

After charging, Erlik will frequently spit poison globules. If these hit, you will take heavy damage. Either move away from Erlik to avoid them, or slide under Erlik to punish him.

Back Leg Kick

Sticking behind Erlik is a solid idea, however, he is not defenceless in this position. If you stay there too long he will unleash a very damaging kick. Watch his legs and time a dodge towards Erlik to avoid it. This will put you in front of Erlik’s face, however.

Headbutt

Speaking of which, if you spend too much time close to Erlik’s face he will try to headbut you. The trick here is to, you guessed it, dodge under Erlik.

How To Defeat Erlik

Erlik is here to make sure you understand how dodging works. He is not a tutorial boss, but he is a light skill check. Beating him requires constant aggression and carefully timed dodges to avoid his onslaught. A general rule of thumb would be to dodge under Erlik the moment he flashes red.

Because of this, don’t button mash the ‘attack button’, and this can and will lock you into animations that you can’t cancel out of. Stick to 2-hit combos and then slowly build them up once you start to get a hang of Erlik’s pattern and rhythm.

Remember that your Athra Surges are incredibly powerful tools that can be used to not only deal damage but to stun Erlik. We found it best to use them as Erlik charged us as this is one of his harder attacks to dodge. Once stunned, get to smacking.

Once you have his pattern down, Erlik should go down pretty easily.

Rewards For Defeating Erlik

Beyond gaining the ability to progress the main story, you will also gain the Wold-Bride amulet. This magical piece of equipment generates Athra as you take damage. A great way to enact revenge when things start going pear-shaped.

That’s all we have on Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown for now. Be sure to check out our other guides for more Prince Of Persia content.