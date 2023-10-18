Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Dev Clears Misconception Over Fast Travel

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is nearly here. Fans are eager to dive into this game, and we will soon see its release this Friday. However, if you’re watching everything released regarding the game, you might have noticed some online debates regarding fast travel. Now, the PlayStation 5 is a powerhouse of a console, so we’re still seeing some impressive features get highlighted simply due to the power of the PS5. One of the features that developers have continued to credit is the SSD. It’s allowed the game to load incredibly quickly, and that might have some wondering if there’s any trickery happening behind the scenes.

For instance, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has players going through the game quite fluidly. The traversal in the previous Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was nothing short of thrilling in their own right. However, the parkour and web-swinging in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 looks to be quite a bit more enhanced. Furthermore, what has some fans debating is the fast travel. You could fast-travel in the previous installments, but the travel is instant in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Players will get a map; from there, they can point out where they want their protagonist to appear. Afterward, you’ll see Peter Parker or Miles Morales swing on in seamlessly. But fans are pointing out that when this feature is used, a loading bar shows up. It might be a few seconds, but it’s enough to get players debating online on whether Insomniac Games is trying to downplay loading for their fast travel system. Now, to clear the air, Mike Fitzgerald, the director of core technologies at Insomniac Games, has chimed in on the Resetera forum.

According to Mike, you’re not seeing a loading bar. Instead, what players are seeing is a home-to-confirm prompt. It’s to ensure that players are not instantly transported to the area when they click on a map by mistake. Mike went on to state that they initially considered removing the hold-to-confirm feature, but they ultimately decided to keep it for player usability. Hopefully, that should make it so that we’re dealing with less frustration from players accidentally triggering their Spider-Man to show up somewhere on the map by mistake.

For those who haven’t been following the game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 takes place after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. We’re taking the role of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they seek to keep New York City safe. However, this latest installment might push them to their limits. Our tag team duo will have a few notable enemies to deal with from the Spider-Man franchise. Players will want to prepare to take on villains such as Kraven the Hunter, Sandman, Lizard, and the Venom Symbiote.

When this game launches into the marketplace on October 20, 2023, you can expect it to be available exclusively for the PlayStation 5. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the video we have embedded below.