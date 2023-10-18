Dragon Ball FighterZ Producers Talk Favorite Characters and Game Creation

When it comes to Dragon Ball FighterZ, the game came out of nowhere and was able to make a big splash with gamers. The team put plenty of effort into making the title shine not just visually but gameplay-wise. Over the course of its life, numerous characters from various sagas within the series were brought in to build quite an impressive roster. Even now, years after its release, the game is still praised and talked about, including by its own team! The official Dragon Ball website talked with producers Hiroki and Hirano to talk about their favorite parts of the title, favorite characters, and more!

For example, Hiroki noted that his favorite character in the game was Android 21!

“It’s definitely Android 21 because she’s an original character and one of only a handful of women in the Dragon Ball franchise. There aren’t really any female characters besides Android 18 who can fight at the same level as the other powerful warriors, so I was a little bit concerned about what players would think, but I’m happy to say that it seems like they’ve accepted her as a Dragon Ball character just fine. Also, I was really happy that there is a scene in Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO that will make fans who know Android 21 stop and go, “Wait, did I just see what I think I did?””

He’s not wrong; the ladies of the franchise don’t always get the chance to shine, but they made it work with Android 21 by not only making her an android but letting her have a “Majin Transformation” that made her a true threat to the Z-Fighters. Hirano, meanwhile, likes Yamcha. Good for her!

Hirkoki also noted that the game was much different than others that had come before it:

“FighterZ is a bit unique when compared to other Dragon Ball games series, so there was a ton of pressure to get it right. It’s a 3v3 fighting game, so we started by revealing six characters, but I really wanted to emphasize how the game was like being able to control the characters as if they were straight from the anime. From there, I decided to start announcing the characters one by one, and I was really happy how positive the response was.”

Dragon Ball FighterZ sold many millions, and the game is still played to this day across many systems. So, if you haven’t tried it out yet, you really should!