New Nintendo Switch SKU Discovered For March 10

The Nintendo Switch is not going anywhere anytime soon. At least, that seems to be the consensus for Nintendo after their recent investors call. However, that doesn’t mean that they are not going to release other models and editions of the Nintendo Switch. There has been a leaked and rumored The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED model circulating online. Now we’re finding out that there is a new SKU for the Nintendo Switch slated to release this coming March.

A new leak has popped up on Reddit that shows a new Nintendo Switch SKU is coming on March 10, 2023. That has some fans speculating this could be the previously leaked The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Nintendo Switch model. Of course, we don’t have any official announcements on the matter, but it seems that we should be getting some kind of an official statement soon. That’s, of course, if this SKU is legit and a new model is coming into the storefronts this coming March.

But if this is the supposed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch model, that could be a release planned before the game actually launches. If you don’t recall, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t actually release into the marketplace until May 12, 2023. So this Nintendo Switch OLED model would be available a few months prior to the actual launch of the game. On the other hand, this could be a release date for when pre-orders can be placed for the upcoming model of the Nintendo Switch. Then we would see the actual launch of this model hit the stores closer to the release of this anticipated game.

Either way, this now has fans wondering if we are going to get a new Nintendo Direct that focuses on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We just had a Nintendo Direct this month, so some fans were not expecting anything new until about April. This would be a month ahead of the upcoming title launch, and a means to drive up some more excitement for the nearing release date. But perhaps there are now plans to throw something together as early as next month. Whatever the case ends up being, we’ll have to keep close eyes on Nintendo to see if they happen to unveil a new showcase event.