Patrick Mahomes Used A Play During Super Bowl Named After Pokemon

If you have ever doubted the influence of Pokemon on the larger world, prepare to have your views on the series shattered. We say that because of the one and only Patrick Mahomes. The already legendary NFL player has dazzled fans and critics alike ever since he got the starting Quarterback position for the Kansas City Chiefs. Since his time in the league as a starter, he’s gone to five straight AFC Championship Games, three Super Bowls, and has officially won two. Oh, he’s also won a couple of MVP awards for the regular season and the Super Bowl. So he’s very talented, if you can’t tell.

However, while the Super Bowl was full of big moments and plays, one play stood out in particular for its wackiness. During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Patrick Mahomes was asked about a play where the Chiefs were on offense and basically did “ring around the rosy” with a player on their team before lining up to make a play. Of course, the play didn’t work, and Mahomes explained to Kimmel that they had practiced that play for a while, but a member of the opposing team knew immediately what they would do, and they defended it well.

What does this have to do with pocket monsters? Oh, we’re getting there. After asking about the play itself, Kimmel wondered what it was called:

“Wylie, the guy we were trying to get the ball to, is a big Pokemon collector,” Mahomes said. “It was a Pikachu formation, and it was called ‘Gotta Catch’ Em All.'”

We’re sure Poke-fans and The Pokemon Company will get a big kick out of that. While the play didn’t work, it should be noted that they scored on the very next play and were able to fool the Eagles easily to get that score. So they did catch ’em all, just not on that play.

Adding to the joke, the Chiefs scored on every offensive drive in the second half of the Super Bowl. So between the touchdown catches and the regular catches to move the chains, they did indeed “catch ’em all.”

Pokemon is truly a worldwide phenomenon, and even the Super Bowl isn’t safe from its reach. Not that it would mind. Don’t forget; Pokemon Go was originally unveiled at the Super Bowl back in 2016, so there is some history there.

You can watch the full interview below: