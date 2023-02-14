Did Hogwarts Legacy Make Continuity Error With Key Death From The Books?

The recent release of Hogwarts Legacy has set many fans to the game for multiple reasons. The first reason is to experience the game and see if it’s everything that they have been promised. So far, it seems to deliver a fun, magical experience. The second reason many fans go to the title is to see how much the game connects to the books and movies. While the game promises you will “live the unwritten,” plenty of confirmed ties to the books and movies, such as with characters already in the canon. However, when you look at one important moment in the books/movies, there seems to be an error in the game.

We speak of the death of Headmaster Albus Dumbledore. The wise wizard was one of Harry Potter’s many guides in the books and was played by two different actors in the movies. His death at the hands of Severus Snape was one of the more shocking elements of the plot, and when done visually in the movies, it was emotional.

However, on Reddit, one person grabbed a screenshot of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the game and went to where Snape killed Dumbledore. When they looked down via the map and their camera perspective, they noticed a problem:

We can disregard the movie version of the death here as they obviously had him fall dramatically “for effect” and to make the audience gasp. But the books also note that he was killed and flew out the tower’s window and onto the ground. Yet the map indicates he wouldn’t have hit the ground without several “stops” along the way.

So what’s happening here? Did Hogwarts Legacy make an error with how Hogwarts is laid out? You might have heard that there’s an issue in the game with the Chamber Of Secrets, so that isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

However, as many Redditors have noted, the difference between the game and Dumbledore’s death is timing. Specifically, the time in which this game is set and the time in which Dumbledore is the headmaster. It’s been established in canon that Hogwarts undergoes various “changes” over the years. So it’s quite possible that the spot where Dumbledore dies had the places under it “moved” by the time he took his fateful plunge.

Or, because the author of the series likely didn’t have a full picture of Hogwarts in their mind when they wrote that scene, how people later interpreted the construction of the place was inaccurate.