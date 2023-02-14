Far Cry 6 Will Be Free To Play This Weekend

Ubisoft’s Far Cry franchise has quite a long history. However, we’re still waiting on a new announcement to make its way out on where the future of this series will be going. While we are still sifting through rumors and speculation pieces, there is Far Cry 6 available to pick up and play today. This is the latest installment available, and with it, you can enjoy a new journey as you attempt to overthrow the dictator tyrant of the fictional Caribbean island of Yara. If you haven’t played this game yet, it’s worth pointing out that you can enjoy the full game for free in the coming days.

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Ubisoft offers Far Cry 6 free from February 16 through February 20, 2023. That will allow players a few days to try the game out or even try to complete the entire game. It’s a completely free-to-play experience for these next few days, so it’s well worth trying out if you haven’t picked this game up yet. Of course, the added bonus here is that you will also get the crossover missions that were featured in the game as well.

Of course, if you play through the game and don’t reach the credits in time, you might still be in luck. Far Cry 6 will be on sale for 70% off. It’s a limited-time sale after the free weekend, so we’re not sure just how long this sale will last. But again, if you enjoy the title, then picking up the game at a steep discount will at least let you keep your progression and even persuade you to try the DLC release, Lost Between Worlds, which was released back in December of last year.

Again, Far Cry 6 pins players against an evil tyrant of Yara named Anton Castillo. Players will take the role of Dani Rojas, who is joining the guerrilla fighters in an attempt to overthrow Anton and his regime. The game will be free across all available platforms, which are PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. We have you covered if you want more insight into the narrative, gameplay footage, and mechanics. Down below is our Before You Buy video coverage which we’ll give our overall impressions of Far Cry 6.