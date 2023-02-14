Hogwarts Legacy Modders Are Bringing Multiplayer Into The Game

Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the more anticipated video game titles coming into the marketplace this year. While the title is out now, reviews and reception has been incredibly solid. But there are likely some areas that players had hoped would have been included. One of those might have been the ability to connect with a friend. The narrative is very much focused on a single-player experience. But who wouldn’t want to go on some magical adventures with a friend, partake in some combat and sports, or even just explore the world with a friend? Fortunately, it looks like there is a team of modders that feel the very same way.

If you’re familiar with the popular The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim mod, Skyrim Together, you will find this same team is working on Hogwarts Legacy. Currently, the project is called HogWarp, and it’s attempting to bring multiplayer into the game. Skyrim Together has worked out, and that should hopefully be enough proof of concept for what we can expect with Hogwarts Legacy. Of course, Hogwarts Legacy only just released a few days ago, so the mod is pretty early on. But there is already some gameplay footage showcasing that the mod does work.

There are likely plenty of obstacles to overcome to ensure the game works properly. But that has left some fans eagerly awaiting to see when they can give HogWarp a download. According to a report from Insider Gaming, HogWarp is looking to bring in some support for this mod through the team’s Patreon page. Certain tiers will allow players to get a private HogWarp mod going, while other tiers will receive the mod a little later on.

You can check out the first test build video marketing HogWarp in the video we have embedded above. Of course, if you’re more interested in keeping tabs on the mod and even supporting the team, there is the Patreon page right here. That should help give you an early access build to HogWarp once ready. But again, since this mod is pretty early into development, you might be waiting a bit before it’s readily available. As for Hogwarts Legacy, the game launched on February 10, 2023. That initial release was only for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, last-generation console platforms will receive the game later this year.