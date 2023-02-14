Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Holding Special V-Day Event

Say what you will about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. There’s little doubt in fans’ minds that the game has been doing its best to keep the content flowing and fans engaged since its launch. It’s true that the glitches in the game haven’t been fixed yet, despite apologies from members of The Pokemon Company and Nintendo leads, but the game is still fun to play. Plus, between the Tera Raid events every month and the Mystery Gift distributions, fans have multiple reasons to dive back into the title continually. That includes today, which is Valentine’s Day, if you somehow didn’t know.

Many of you likely know that the franchise isn’t shy about having multiple things tied to hearts, love, destiny, and various other things. Some Pokemon are shaped like hearts, such as Luvdisc. It’s not a fan-favorite Pokemon, but it’s there.

The point is the franchise has almost always been set up to love Valentine’s Day. If you go into Gen 9 today and get a Mystery Gift, as noted by Nintendo Everything, you’ll get two appropriate items to celebrate the holiday. The first is a set of Love Balls. This Pokeball has the special effect of being better at capturing the opposite gender of a Pokemon you’re fighting. If you have a male Pokemon, the ball will more easily capture a female and vice versa.

Then, there is the Destiny Knot item. In the games, a Pokemon can use a move to “infatuate” another Pokemon and make them less likely to attack thanks to their “status.” However, suppose the Pokemon that got hit with the move has a Destiny Knot. In that case, their attacker will also become infatuated—turning the tables and ensuring that both sides must deal with the status ailment.

If you want the Love Balls, go to the Mystery Gift section of the menu, select the password option, then enter “L0VEL0VEL0VE.” If you prefer the Destiny Knot, do the same thing except for typing in “HAPPYVALENT1NE.” Enjoy your free items!

For a few reasons, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be on fans’ minds throughout the rest of February. First, many people think a Pokemon Presents event will occur and show off new content for Gen 9. Then, the new revelation is that The Pokemon Company will be at PAX East and allegedly showing off a “new title” while there. So we’ll learn soon enough if the developer will “show the love” with fans even more.