The Pokemon Company Is Going To PAX East!

When it comes to video game developers, especially those with a lot of “skin in the game,” they’ll often go to various video game shows worldwide to highlight their products and interact with fans. The Penny Arcade Expo has long been one of the fan-favorite events as it’s truly catered to people coming in, talking with devs, playing their games, and having an overall great experience. The upcoming PAX East will arrive in March in Boston, and fans can’t wait. But as noted by Nintendo Everything, a list of attendees was released, and The Pokemon Company is on that list.

At first, that might not seem like a surprise. The company has video games; they’re welcome to show them at shows like PAX. But here’s the twist: The Pokemon Company was put along with other devs like Devolver Digital and Yacht Club Games. The announcement of those companies arriving at the show was followed by the statement that they would show off their “upcoming releases.”

That keyword will make many wonder what’s going on here. There aren’t any upcoming Pokemon titles that have been announced recently. So could that mean that something is going to be announced soon?

It’s possible. Many fans expected that we’d receive a Pokemon Presents event on Pokemon Day next week. We’ve got one on the same day for multiple years, so it’s not hard to guess that it could happen again in 2023. Furthermore, since the presents are all about pocket monsters, they could easily announce a game or two there. Then, since PAX East is the next month, they could have demos of their newly announced titles there.

So now let’s ask, what will they announce at the event should one happen? The easiest bet is the DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. There are plenty of rumors about those games and the DLC they may have coming. New Pokemon, familiar regions we can visit, Mega Evolutions, and many guesses have been thrown out.

Another longtime rumor is that of Pokemon Let’s Go Johto. A follow-up to the popular Gen 1 remakes that featured the capture system of the beloved mobile game. Fans have been shocked that despite strong sales, we never got a sequel to the originals, so perhaps this will be its year.

There are plenty of guesses but not much concrete evidence. Sadly, that means we’ll have to wait and hear from The Pokemon Company itself on this matter.