Call of Duty: Warzone 2- What is the new Rusher AI in Season 02?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 fans are waiting for the next major content update that Season 02 will bring. There will be new weapons to unlock, the debut of the Ashika Island Resurgence map, and much more. If the bots in Al Mazrah weren’t annoying enough to deal with, Season 02 will be adding a new AI to Warzone 2 known as the Rusher. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the Rusher before it launches in the upcoming season.

AI guard Black Sites and Strongholds and you have to fight them off to get inside and reap the rewards of these locations. Since the launch of Warzone 2, the biggest complaints players have had about the AI are their strength and the fact that they spawn in huge numbers. At first glance, the Rusher seems to be more balanced, but we will have to wait and see how they’ll play out.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- What are Redeploy Drones in Season 02? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- What is the new Data Heist Public Event in Season 02? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- What is the new Search and Seizure Contract in Season 02? | Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: Every New Weapon in Season 02 | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How Does the new 1v1 Gulag Work? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Disable Proximity Chat | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to get Classic Hit Marker Sounds | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Change the Color of Your Ping | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Fennec 45 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Interrogate Enemies | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Every Vehicle in Al Mazrah | Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: How to Unlock the Chimera Assault Rifle | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best RPK Class |

What is the Rusher AI Combatant in Warzone 2?

Activision has described the Rusher as having little health and armor, but they have increased mobility and wield a short sword to use in close-quarter combat. In addition, they have a pistol to use to fight back at further ranges and smoke bombs to take advantage of their enhanced agility and reposition themselves.

Since the Rusher’s health is their biggest weakness, we can only hope that they won’t be too difficult to deal with. However, they’re likely to thrive in confined areas where they can use their deadly melee attack. The Rusher will only feature in Resurgence modes and they’ll only appear under specific conditions such as during the upcoming Data Heist event.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 02 will go live on February 15.