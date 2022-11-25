Warner Bros Has A Secret 43 GB Game Coming To Xbox Series Consoles

This could be something mundane like the Hogwarts Legacy preload, but there's a very good chance we will never find out.

An Xbox data aggregator has found a mystery Warner Bros video game has appeared on the Xbox store.

The only details we are sure of about this game is that Warner Bros game is the publisher, and that the mystery game has a staggering file size of 43.43 GB. The filename of the game is MetCat, which provides little clue as to what this game could possibly be.

At a time when Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 respectively clock in at roughly 100 GB, this mystery game is not the largest size you find for modern games, but it is still certainly hefty. It doesn’t seem likely that this mystery game is a life service game, like these Call of Duty games. Live service games need a considerably number of resources, for the persistent online experience with multiple players, in bigger game worlds, that these games have to provide.

This mystery game is also appearing for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but not the Xbox One consoles. While it may turn out to not be the case, it seems likely that this game is exclusive to current generation consoles. Of course, it is also possible that this game would be coming to PlayStation platforms too.

Our source notes these announced upcoming games as possible candidates for this mystery game:

Hogwarts Legacy – open world game set in the world of Harry Potter, scheduled for release this February 10, 2023.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – action adventure game by Rocksteady games, the studio behind the Batman Arkham franchise. This game is scheduled for release on the second quarter of 2023. It also happens to be a strong candidate for being the mystery game, given that little has been shown from the game in the lead up to its release.

Wonder Woman game – little is known of this upcoming game as of right now. The developer, Monolith Productions, was most recently known for making the Middle-Earth games. However, they did already make a prior DC video game in 2012’s Gotham Impostors. At this point it is likely too early for a playable build to be showing up on the Xbox Store. Still, it isn’t completely impossible.

NetherRealm Studios game – Netherrealm, of course, is the developer behind the Mortal Kombat games. While the fighting game studio also made two Injustice video games and one WWE licensed game, it’s clear that Mortal Kombat is their bread and butter. NetherRealm has only teased working on both the next Mortal Kombat game or Injustice game, but at least these teases do not indicate that the studio is making any other projects or even, that they could be venturing beyond fighting games.

This may be disappointing to think about, but it’s possible that we never find out what this mystery game is. Whatever it is, it would be easy for Warner Bros to pull out this listed unit and replace it with whatever it should be, or just remove it altogether. Unlike PT, we may never even find out what they wanted this to be.

With all that said, it would certainly be interesting if it, as could be the most likely possibility, the preload for Hogwarts Legacy.

Source: GameRant