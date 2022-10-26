Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Gets Update!

Credit: Rocksteady

DC Comics has an excellent recent history with video games. They were the ones to spawn a renaissance of sorts through developer Rocksteady Studios when they created the Batman Arkham Trilogy. After that came the Injustice games from NetherRealm Studios and, most recently, Gotham Knights from WB Montreal. However, Rocksteady has been hard at work on another game to showcase the DC Universe, and that is Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. The game has been in development for quite a while, and we’ve been getting delays for the title since 2020. But now, amid a significant set of departures for the studio, the game has been noted to be almost done.

A post on their website revealed that Co-founders and studio heads Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker were going to leave the company. They intend to start a new venture in the gaming space and feel that now is a good time to depart. They specifically mention on their site that this is due to the upcoming game being nearly done:

“With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League nearly finished, they have both decided to leave Rocksteady at the end of 2022.”

That’s good to hear for multiple reasons. One, it shows they’re not immediately leaving and thus can help the transition for the team happen. Two, it shows that they’re confident in where the game is right now and can depart without affecting gameplay or quality. Finally, it seems to indicate that there is no malice in the departure but a natural part of gaming development life.

Hopefully, with it being “nearly finished,” we’ll get a new trailer for the title soon. The last one came in December at The Game Awards and highlighted some of the clashes that the Suicide Squad will have against the Justice League, but fans want more. Unfortunately, they’ve only seen tiny glimpses of gameplay, which were cut to look a certain way in the trailers.

A hands-on demo or a simple gameplay demo would do wonders for the hype on the title. The game focuses on Task Force X’s members as they try to stop a mind-controlled Justice League from taking over the world. You play Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot as they attempt to “save the day” and not get killed in the process.

Each character has their own set of moves and ways of handling things. Plus, you can play the game in co-op and thus tear up the DC Universe alongside your friends.

Given Rocksteady’s history, you can bet the game will have a level of polish and quality that puts other titles to shame. So if we’re lucky, the near future will grant us a new look at the game and a proper release date.

Source: Rocksteady