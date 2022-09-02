After Rocksteady Studios finished up their time with the Batman Arkham games, fans wondered just what would be next. Fortunately, Rocksteady was sticking around a bit longer within the DC Comics universe. Rocksteady Studios unveiled that their next major game release would be based on the Suicide Squad franchise. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is currently in the works and should be available for players to pick up and play within 2023.

If you’re unfamiliar with the franchise, Suicide Squad is based around a specialized task force. This group is responsible for taking on enemies that are deemed too powerful for normal military operations. It’s essentially the last call for when the world needs a hero, even if it’s an expendable one.

As mentioned, Rocksteady Studios was responsible for the Batman Arkham series. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will actually be taking place after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight. Again, as mentioned earlier, the Suicide Squad is a specialized task force. The comic book, along with the cinematic universe, features a variety of villains taking part in this unit where they are forced into aiding humanity. When it comes to this upcoming video game, we know that the Suicide Squad will consist of Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and lastly, King Shark.

What Platforms Will Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Be Available On?

Rocksteady Studios fans might be interested in diving into their next big video game release. However, unlike their previous works with the Batman Arkham franchise, this upcoming title won’t be available on last-generation consoles. That might be a tough pill for some fans to swallow. You won’t find Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League available on Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

Instead, to enjoy this new thrilling game release, you’ll have to make the jump to current-generation consoles. Otherwise, a capable gaming PC will also suffice. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC platforms only. That shouldn’t be too surprising, as we’re moving away from last-generation console platforms in general.

With that said, it looks like you’ll have some time still to secure one of these console platforms. At the moment, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is only slated to launch at some point in 2023. We don’t have a specific release date attached to the game. Although, we’re still finding it difficult to secure these new consoles since they were released. So if you’re looking to take on the battle against Brainiac and fight to stop the newly brainwashed Justice League from destroying the world, you first might need to hunt down new console restocks. For now, you can check out the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League trailer embedded below.