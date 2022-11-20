Ed Boon Teases Mortal Kombat 12 and Injustice 3

One of the hardest things in the gaming community is waiting for a developer to announce what they’re working on next. As a result, gamers and insiders look for any kind of clue or insight into what might be coming or what could be made. NetherRealm Studios is lucky enough to have two major franchises they can use should they desire. Their most famous one is the legendary Mortal Kombat series, which has come off a very successful 11th mainline entry. Then, there are the Injustice games, both of which were huge successes and created an entire DC Comics timeline that expanded far beyond the games. So which series is getting the next title? Ed Boon seems to know.

Yesterday, he was asked on Twitter for a “tease” into the next game the team at NetherRealm was working on, and he gave a simple yet multiple-choice answer:

I3 or MK12 — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 20, 2022

On the one hand, this does debunk that they were going to release a new IP next. Many wondered if this would be the case. Boon himself asked fans if they wanted NetherRealm to do a Marvel game or another franchise on Twitter.

On the other hand, this won’t quell speculation about what is next, as these are their two main franchises, and they know how to make each one very well.

However, with certain “situations” going on, it’s very likely to ascertain what might be next. For example, many feel that Mortal Kombat 12 is the next possible title from NetherRealm due to the 30th Anniversary of the series happening not too long ago. Therefore, some think they will want to capitalize on that anniversary and announce/release the next title within the next several months.

As for the DC Comics side of things, Injustice 3 isn’t an impossibility, but making it is more complicated now. Warner Bros Discovery has been “reevaluating” everything going on within the DC Comics brand, including hiring James Gunn to co-run the new DC Studios that will tackle pretty much everything within the brand. That includes the video game side of things.

The workaround here is that if NetherRealm has been working on the third entry since before the merger, that would mean they’re under contract to finish the game. Then again, WBD has already canceled projects that were near completion. But given the profit that NetherRealm brought with past games, they’d need a good reason to scrap the project.

Only time, and Ed Boon, will tell.

