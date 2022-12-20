Pricing Error In Brazil Allowed Resident Evil 4 Remake To Be Pre-Ordered For $10

Sometimes things happen that aren’t meant to happen, but they’re funny to watch happen! For example, in the gaming space, there have been times when glitches or errors have led to weird things happening that benefits gamers. The biggest one is when the price of a game randomly drops for no reason, and fans capitalize on it before the glitch/error can be fixed. One such glitch happened in Brazil through Resident Evil 4 Remake, the upcoming Capcom title that many look forward to. The question then became, what would the store that made the error do about it?

The store chain in question was called Gamers Gate, and the Brazilian store had accidentally marked down the upcoming title so that it would cost only $10 to pre-order. The price we stated resulted from converting it to US dollars to make it easier for everyone to understand. Given that games nowadays are $60 for new titles, that’s quite a drop. Many in Brazil raced to grab the game while it was at that price. If you were there, wouldn’t you have done the same?

Sadly for most of them, that “deal” wouldn’t last. As Gamers Gate went onto Twitter and acknowledged what happened but also said that, per their policy, many of the orders wouldn’t be granted. A policy allows them to give refunds should a pricing error be done.

However, as they noted on their Twitter feed, they will honor some of the purchases in gratitude for their purchase and for the Christmas season. So if you could get it from there, and you still have “Completed” on your order status as of tomorrow, your copy will not be refunded.

Regarding Resident Evil 4 pricing:



There was a pricing error in some regions, a pretty massive one at that. We’re going to refund all of the purchases, bar a few who’ll keep the game as a Christmas present. We apologise for the confusion. — GamersGate (@GamersGate) December 20, 2022

They also said they’ll do a giveaway for the title soon, so if you weren’t one of the lucky few who got to keep their $10 copy, you’ll have another chance to get it soon.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is the latest in the line to get the full recreation treatment from Capcom. The previous two games in the series that got the remake were praised for their looks and content. With the upcoming title, however, things will be more than just visual and quality-of-life tweaks. The game has been noted to be getting story additions to help flesh out characters and to really make you feel the dread of everything that’s going on.

No matter what price you buy it at, it will likely be good.

