UK Group Says Nintendo Should Refund Gamers Who have Joy-Con Issues

There’s little doubt in anyone’s mind that the Nintendo Switch is one of the most successful consoles ever created. We can back that up simply by showing the console sales. It’s getting close to 120 million units sold when you combine the three Switch versions. Very few consoles or handhelds have ever topped that mark, and the Switch still has another year or two to go, more than likely, before the system moves on and The Big N reveals what’s next. However, the system also has some of the best games on the market, which gamers have enjoyed. That is if their Joy-Cons work.

By and large, the biggest complaint against the Switch is that, over time, the controllers suffer from what has been called “Joy-Con Drift.” The “condition happens when things get into the controllers and cause the sensors to not function properly. More specifically, it causes the control sticks to “move” even though you’re not touching them. So in the game, your character might start going left even though you’re not moving the control stick left.

This issue has been happening since the beginning of the Switch, and many people have fallen victim to it, which has caused Nintendo quite a few problems.

The latest one comes from a UK group known as “Which?” They found that it was likely a “design flaw” that caused the drift and that The Big N should take responsibility for it in multiple ways.

The company responded to the claims and said that they already have and that Joy-Con Drift isn’t that big of an issue:

“The percentage of Joy-Con controllers that have been reported as experiencing issues with the analogue stick in the past is small, and we have been making continuous improvements to the Joy-Con analogue stick since its launch in 2017,” Nintendo said.

They have indeed tried to fix things, but Joy-Con Drift still happens. Plus, the problem with the issue is that it’s more likely to happen the longer you have a Switch. The only way to fix the issue is to get new Joy-Cons, which aren’t cheap. As a result, Which? wants Nintendo to compensate players who can prove they had to buy new controllers to get out of the mess that was made:

“Nintendo must get a grip on the problem and provide free repairs, compensation, refunds or replacements to any consumers who have been impacted by this issue since the launch of the console,” said Rocio Concha of the UK group.

Source: Comicbook.com