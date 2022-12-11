Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Receives New Screenshots

There were many announcements at the recent Game Awards that turned people’s heads. But one that many people are still discussing in terms of what it could mean for the future is Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. The game was easily one of the more unexpected reveals at the awards show, and fans are still trying to piece together what it is. What we do know is that the game will act as an origin story to Cereza before she became Bayonetta. We also know that we’ll see her connection to the demon Cheshire, who showed up in the recent mainline title.

One of the other key things fans easily noticed is that the visual style is much different than the mainline titles. While those had a flashy yet realistic visual style, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon will be more like a storybook. The style resembles watercolors, and as you can tell in the recently revealed screenshots, the style is charming.

Additional Bayonetta Origins: Cereza And The Lost Demon screenshots.



The art style is really stunning. pic.twitter.com/KR9twQc8AL — Stealth (@Stealth40k) December 11, 2022

Teases about the game further dive into the storybook look and feel as if you’re supposed to “turn the pages” to help Cereza save her mother from a forest where many dangers lie.

Another thing noted in the screenshots is that a new director is helming the project in Abebe Tinari. However, many of the staples of PlatinumGames will be around them to ensure the game is quality.

That is one of many reasons why fans are curious about what comes next for the series. When Bayonetta 3 was released, it had an ending that indicated that the story of Bayonetta was done. Yet, here we have an origin story that will likely detail how she became the Umbra Witch we all know and love.

What’s more, Hideki Kamiya has already made statements about a fourth mainline game that will future the journeys of Cereza. But how that will work is the question that many fans have right now. If we take it at face value, however, it’s clear that the franchise isn’t in danger of dying out.

That will make fans happy, as the franchise is consistently one of the best action games ever. The third game even won “Best Action Game” at The Game Awards, further proving its worth.

We’ll have to wait to see what happens in the distant future. But in the near future, the tale of the origin will release on March 17th.

