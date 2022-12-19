Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Getting Two New Tera Raid Events

One of the hooks of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the Terastal Pokemon and the Tera Raid battles you can fight them in. The Terastal phenomenon is tied specifically to the Paldea Region, allowing Pokemon to transform into crystal variations of themselves. These crystal forms do more than make the Pokemon look shiny. They can change the type of Pokemon that they are. So you can make a Fire-Type a Water-Type and eliminate their previous weaknesses! You typically find these Pokemon in crystals where you can do Tera Raid battles with friends or AI partners. But you can also find a few in the wild if you’re lucky.

The Pokemon in the Tera Raid battles are often random, but you can get lucky and know what to look for in specific events. Some of these events have brought a swarm of Eevees to Paldea and given you access to a Dragon-Type Charizard. Fans are eager to hear about what comes next for the Tera Raids, and now we have the answer.

Two Tera Raid events were announced today. Both will happen this month, with one having a “second round” in January.

The first event will feature the Pokemon Delibird. You’ll be able to find it in a raid from December 23rd-25th. We will warn you that you can catch the Pokemon in the wild, but if you’re eager to get one with a different Tera Type, this is the option for you.

Many will be excited that on December 30th-January 1st, gamers will have access to Cinderace! This event will be more impactful to players because they can’t naturally get Cinderace or his previous evolutions in the Paldea region. Much like what happened with Charizard. So getting one will be fun, and then you can breed it to get Chimchar and Raboot.

If you cannot spend time in the game during those three days, fret not. The Pokemon will return for a second Tera Raid event on January 13th-15th. So you’ll have double the time to try and catch one.

What’s clear is that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will use the Tera Raid events to introduce new Pokemon to the region. That means players who want to complete their Pokedex will pay attention to every raid announced because you never know who might show up next.

Just remember that some of these raid events feature incredibly powerful Pokemon. So be sure to look at the raid event’s level before participating.

