When Is the Boxing Game Undisputed Being Released?

Nigel Benn and Carl Froch are just two of the plethora of characters that will be featured in this game.

We’re spoilt for choice when it comes to sports games, but even though soccer, basketball, football, racing, and countless other sports get yearly updates, combat sports are largely forgotten about, and that’s just a shame. EA usually take up the mantle for combat sports though, with the Fight Night and UFC series being the best-known combat sports games. But here’s the thing, Fight Night Champion came out 11 years ago, and we’ve not had a realistic boxing game since, so is this the chance for the newly named Undisputed game to make a name for itself?

Undisputed was formerly known as ‘eSports Boxing Club’ and comes from the Steel City Interactive studio. The game is currently in its beta form, but it could very well be leaving this state and heading for a full release. Could this be the biggest boxing game in a decade? What do we actually know about it? Let’s take a look.

In terms of a release date, there isn’t one unfortunately. The game was announced back in 2020 and hoped for an Early Access 2021 release, but as always, it was hit with a delay and not new date was revealed. Since then, there have been two public betas, with one being released in November and the second in December, which could suggest a release date to be imminent. Realistically though, we could be looking at a Fall release, with the developer itself using Steam to say the game would be heading to Early Access first so that it can reach the “level of quality we feel is up to our standards.”

We might not have a release date, but we can tell you that Undisputed is set to be released on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, but the PC version is the only one confirmed for the Early Access release. It means that consoles gamers once again will need to wait a little bit longer before they can play it.

One problem with the Fight Night titles was fighter licensing, but that doesn’t seem to be a problem with this game. More than 120 individual fighters from past and present are set to be included in this game, with 50 fighters being included in the Early Access version. Fighters such as Tyson Fury, Fran Bruno, Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, and even gimmicky fighters like former Words Strongest Man Eddie Hall.

Along with the 50 fighters, Early Access will also include seven venues, an online and offline multiplayer mode, a career mode, and fighter creation tools. While the gameplay promises to offer an authentic boxing experience with loose movement footwork mechanics. Check out the gameplay trailer below.

Gameplay trailer for the upcoming boxing game Undisputed

