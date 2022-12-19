Genshin Impact Launches Commemoration Of Version 3.3 Update Twitter Event

Genshin Impact today launched its Commemoration of Version 3.3 Update Twitter Event. Everyone regardless of whether they have the game downloaded or not will be able to participate in the event daily.

However, the event is limited to the following countries:

Australia

Brazil

Canada (excluding Quebec)

Contiguous United States

France

Germany

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Mexico

Philippines

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Taiwan

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Vietnam

Pakistan

Russia

Kazakhstan

Türkiye

The prizes available between December 14th, 2022 and December 20th, 2022 include two Monoceros Caeli Series Big Plush Cushions, two Vago Mundo Series Exuvia Plush Toys, four Character Portrait Phone Stands (designs distributed randomly), and 10 $75 Amazon Gift Cards.

As mentioned previously, this competition is open to everyone regardless of whether they have Genshin Impact downloaded or not with the preface that if you are a minor you must seek permission from your legal guardian. Alongside this, Twitter users who have their account set to private will be ineligible to enter the competition.

As mentioned below, in order to enter you must simply:

Follow the official Genshin Impact Twitter account (@GenshinImpact)

Retweet the event post

✨Day 7✨

Commemoration of Version 3.3 Update!#GenshinImpact Twitter Event – Set 1



How to Participate:

① Follow @GenshinImpact

② Retweet this post

And you can instantly receive the event results!



Event Rules: https://t.co/M3fUYpdRaY#FollowGenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 19, 2022

Each user can only win up to one award and you should receive the results instantly following the completion of the above rules. If the retweet volume is too high your results may be delayed and should you not receive your results after a certain period of time you should cancel your previous retweet and retweet the tweet again.

While this competition style is definitely new and interesting Genshin Impact has noted that the event may be cancelled or changed in case of force majeure. If you are lucky enough to be one of the winners Genshin Impact has also clarified that should your country require payments for any extra customs changes that the winner will be responsible for paying them.

The competition already has over a whopping 28,000 retweets. Genshin Impact is a hugely popular game so this isn’t surprising. It’ll be interesting to see if other game companies or publishers follow suit with the event premise as it could open Twitter to a completely new way of conducting small or big giveaways. What will also be interesting is if the competition style is taken advantage of by many bot accounts.

Genshin Impact can currently be played on Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Source: Genshin Impact Blog Post