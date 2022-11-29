12 Best PC Vampire Games of All Time

Vampires are a classic part of pop culture, and as a result of that, they’ve been adapted into video games of all types. If you’re looking for some on PC, here are twelve options for you.

#12 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Dawnguard

In truth, you should be playing Skyrim because it’s a great game with loads of content you can enjoy. However, if you’re looking for some vampire content in the mix, then The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Dawnguard is what you want to seek.

In the DLC, the vampire lord Harkon has returned to the land of Skyrim. He aims to end the “tyranny of the sun” by any means necessary. Standing against him are the vampire hunters known as the Dawnguard.

Here’s where you come in. You can either join the Dawnguard and put down the vampire menace or join the vampiric legions and help evil win the day. Er, night.

#11 The Witcher 3 Blood and Wine

Continuing with the DLC content, which is why these two are at the bottom of the list, we have The Witcher 3 Blood and Wine.

The DLC is the final piece of the third entry, but it is by no means small. The content is 20-30 hours long, depending on what you choose to do in the brand-new region of Toussaint.

In this kingdom, there is no war, and it seems to enjoy a lavish and prosperous time. But not everything is what it seems. A being known as a Wight is terrorizing the people. Dive into the mystery of the area, learn the horrifying truth, and fight off the monsters you meet!

#10 Vampire Survivors

Getting into the full games now, let’s talk about a straightforward title called Vampire Survivors.

In the game, you’ll be surrounded by vampires on all sides. The goal is simple: survive as long as possible and get as many rewards as possible. Of course, you’re going to die. It’s only a matter of time. But the longer you last, the better rewards you can give the next character you play so they can survive longer.

With minimalist looks and gameplay, the title is perfect for those who want a title that’ll give them depth but not be overwhelming. So try it out and see what you think!

#9 A Vampyre Story

For another unique experience, try A Vampyre Story. This point-and-click adventure game puts you in the role of Mona De Lafitte. She’s an opera singer from Paris who was kidnapped and turned into a vampire by Baron Shrowdy von Kiefer. She’s been trapped in his castle ever since.

But tonight is her lucky night. When the Baron doesn’t return home after a venture outside, she seeks to escape. The adventure game will have you do all you can to get out of the castle and return to Paris. Along the way, you’ll meet a unique cast of characters and learn some hard lessons too.

#8 Legacy of Kain Series

How’s this for a twist? In the Legacy of Kain series, you’re playing a vampire trying to be a good guy! Doesn’t that sound lovely?

It’s true. The five-game series you can play on PC features Kain trying to “defy his fate” and not take over the world. But instead, save it from monsters with far less control.

Whether you play as Kain or certain other characters, you’ll have deep worlds to explore, puzzles to solve, and fights to win. With the potential for remasters or new entries, you might want to dive into the originals to see what they were like initially.

#7 The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing

Van Helsing is one of the best-known characters in monster lore. He’s the hunter of vampires and other creatures that go bump in the night. So it’s only natural he gets his own game, wouldn’t you say? In The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing, you’ll play the monster hunter as he heads to the nation of Borgovia.

The land is being overrun by monsters caused by “mad science,” and now you must put them down and save the people from these horrors. With your ghostly companion, Lady Katarina, at your side, you’ll pick your class and unlock skills to become the ultimate hunter!

Will you be able to save the people of Borgovia?

#6 Vampire The Masquerade Series

If you’re looking for a game that allows you to be not just a vampire but be a part of a society of vampires, then you must check out the Vampire The Masquerade line of titles.

Based on the hit table-top RPG, the games put you in a world where a society of vampires is living peacefully in the human world. Well, peacefully enough, that is.

Each game puts you in the role of various vampires with different ranks in society. You’ll have to deal with society’s struggles to keep themselves hidden from the majority of the world. Solve mysteries, feed on unsuspecting people, and more as you try to maintain the peace of your kind.

#5 V Rising

V Rising is an action-RPG vampire game that puts you in the role of a vampire lord who wishes to reclaim everything he lost while he slept.

At first, you’ll start rebuilding your castle so that you can create your empire. Then, you can even get local humans to be your servants!

As you rebuild and regain your powers, explore the open world so you can gain allies, destroy enemies, and get materials to build your empire further. Remember, you’re still a creature of the night and must avoid the sun at all costs.

Will you be able to bring your kingdom back to life? Or will you die trying?

#4 Vampyr

Vampire games don’t give you a choice in terms of what you’re meant to be most of the time. You’re a vampire, and that’s it. But in Vampyr, you have that choice, which will affect everything you do.

The game is set in 1918 London. You are Dr. Jonathan Reid, who has been turned into a vampire. But what you do next is up to you. With a city being hurt by a plague, will you come to their aid and try to find the cure? Or will you give in to your vampiric instincts and siphon the blood from those you come across?

The city will react to what you do. So will you save it or destroy it?

#3 Bloodstained Ritual of the Night

Inspired by a franchise we’ll talk about later on, Bloodstained Ritual of the Night is a 2D side-scrolling action-packed adventure that’ll have you fighting for your life against monsters and a curse.

You are Miriam, who an alchemist has cursed, and as a result, your body is slowly crystalizing! To save herself and the world, she must go to a castle run by her former friend, whose mind has been crystallized.

You’ll have many options in the game in terms of weapons and magic you can use. Pick what suits you best, upgrade it, and yourself, to fight them off, and make it through the castle! A fully voice-acted game awaits you, don’t miss out.

#2 Code Vein

While not your typical vampire game, Code Vein stands out for its depth of combat and the world that you are in.

You are a Revenant. One who must stand alongside others, whether they be an AI or a co-op partner, to fight the Lost that threatens the world. You’ll fight them not just for survival but to reclaim the memories of your past and break free of the cycle you’re now in.

The game gives you complete freedom in how you fight. So choose the weapon loadout you want, and see if it works against the Lost. If it doesn’t work? Swap out and try it again!

#1 Castlevania Series

Is there really any other vampire franchise we can put on this list? Even though the series hasn’t had recent entries that stand out, Castlevania still stands as the best vampire games ever. They started simple, then helped create a whole subgenre of gaming that is still being made today.

Whether you play as one of the legendary Belmont clan or take on the role of Alucard as he fights off the oppression of his father, Dracula, you’re going to have an action-packed time.

You’ll traverse the vampire lord’s castle, defeating monsters and getting new abilities as you do. Then, face off against the vampire lord himself and put an end to his reign.