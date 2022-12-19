Xbox Game Pass Dropping 9 Games Later This Month

Xbox Game Pass is one of the must-have subscription services if you own an Xbox. The service opens up the ability to grab countless video game titles each month to play at your leisure. But since this game subscription service has a constantly rotating collection of games, eventually, you’ll see titles get removed. If you haven’t tried out these nine video game titles, you might want to sooner rather than later. Today we’re finding out that Microsoft will remove these nine video game titles from the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

As mentioned, the Xbox Game Pass subscription service has a rotating collection of video games available for players to enjoy. While first-party video game titles will remain on the service, other titles that get featured are typically only available for a duration of time. With that said, while some games are removed from the subscription service, they are replaced by other games to try out. If you haven’t played these nine games and had some interest in trying them out, you only have a couple of weeks left. Use the remainder of this week along with the next, as Microsoft will be pulling the games from the subscription service on December 31, 2022.

Xbox Game Pass December 31, 2022 Departures

Embr – Console, PC

Gorogoa – Console, PC

Iron Harvest – PC

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars – Console, PC

Outer Wilds – Console, PC

Scarlet Nexus – Console, PC

Secret Neighbor – Console, PC

The Pedestrian – Console, PC

Tropico 6 – Console, PC

Again, these games are typically removed after so long on the Xbox Game Pass subscription. So it’s best to give the games a try if you’re interested sooner rather than later. But there is a benefit to trying these games out before they are removed. Even if you don’t have time to go through the entire game, if you find the game of interest, then there are options to purchase the game at a discount. This means even if you only have a couple of weeks available to play these games, there’s still some incentive to try them out.

With that said, there was a recent batch of games added to the subscription service for the month of December. You can check out the latest games added to the service right here. Meanwhile, we’re still waiting on January 2023’s games for Xbox Game Pass to be revealed.

