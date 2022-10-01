Toby Fox Helped Masahiro Sakurai With His YouTube Channel

Masahiro Sakurai has been incredibly open with viewers regarding his YouTube videos. He started his YouTube Channel, Creating Games, not too long ago, and it’s already been a great success. He’s used each video to dive into an aspect of the video game industry and talks about things large and small. Including UI, game design, how an enemy or player character should die, and so on. But just as important, he’s talked about the people behind him making his videos. While Sakurai is incredibly gifted on his own, he’s never been afraid to praise the teams he’s worked alongside. Of course, this applies to his YouTube videos too, where recently he’s made Community Tab posts about those who have helped him along the way.

He first posted about the team behind the graphics and editing of his videos, and today, he gave special thanks to his translation team. The Creating Games channel comes in two different versions, English and Japanese. So who translates it for the English audience?

“This Channel is being translated into English by a localization company called 8-4.

You might know them overseas for their work on various English-localized titles, while here in Japan, they’re known for translating games like Undertale into Japanese.”

It’s poetic that he mentioned Undertale because, in that Community post, he mentioned that he was referred to 8-4 by none other than Toby Fox! Fox is the creator of Undertale and Deltarune and is known for his incredible game design and sound design. Plus, like Sakurai, he’s not afraid to make people wait for content because he wants it to be perfect.

While this may seem like a small detail and something that Sakurai didn’t need to reveal, it speaks to the nature of the game maker. Because not too long ago, some fans started calling other game developers in the world for going against the advice that Sakurai gave in his videos. An act that was foolish for many reasons, not the least of which was timing.

Sakurai made a plea in the Community Tab not to bash other developers because many different developers have helped him in the past. That now includes Toby Fox, thanks to his help making the YouTube channel through translation.

So by talking about Fox and his help, he’s confirming how much other game developers mean to him and how the community is willing to help one another when asked.

The success of the Creating Games channel can’t be understated. The US version of the YouTube channel has nearly 500K subscribers, and the videos consistently get over 100K viewers.

Fans look forward to each video Masahiro Sakurai posts, and no doubt he has some big ones lined up in the future.

Source: YouTube