Masahiro Sakurai Reveals How He Makes His YouTube Videos

Masahiro Sakurai has been the talk of the gaming world ever since he started his Creating Games channel on YouTube. The series is dedicated to Sakurai delivering his insights on the video game industry, video game development, and video games in general. Never forget that this man has been working on video games since the 80s and making games himself since the 90s. So he has a wide array of experience to offer fans, and developers, who want to make their video games the best they can be. His channel is nearly 20 videos long right now, and many people have wondered how many partners Sakurai has in making his series.

The answer to this comes from Masahiro Sakurai himself. In another Community Tab post, he revealed that he records all the footage of himself in his home. This is partially why he sometimes looks awkward in the videos because he “couldn’t look at the can’t” while recording. We’ll cut him some slack on that one.

As for the visuals, sound, and overall editing, Sakurai had some help with that:

“A company called QBIST is in charge of editing the videos, as well as providing the audio and graphics. They also recorded some of the game footage, though I did some of that on my own as well, including everything from the debug version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.”

Many have praised QBIST for how sleek and fun they’ve made Sakurai’s videos look. They could’ve made the videos in the “talking head” style many would’ve been ok with. But instead, the QBIST team ensures that what Sakurai is talking about or presenting is represented well. A great example comes from his latest video about the UI interface in games.

In that video, he talks about how there is a scale that developers like to use, one that tries to balance visual style and overall clarity of understanding. In the video, Persona 5 is an example of having style over clarity. Because as the footage of the game shows, the title has a very elaborate user interface that is very loud graphically and even has animations going on when you change what screen you’re looking at. Even Sakurai admitted that this wasn’t the best when it came to clarity, but if they toned it down it wouldn’t be Persona 5. The footage helped showcase that point.

Sakurai admitted from the beginning of his series that he doesn’t know how many people will watch his videos, but he wanted to voice his beliefs on things and hope they help. Both the English and Japanese versions of his channel have been huge successes, and the quality of his videos is part of that success. They are already a part of college courses, and hopefully, more people will come to watch these going forward.

