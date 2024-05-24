The Last of Us Season 2 Casts Isaac

The Last of Us was one of the productions that showcased video games could actually be adapted into a successful television series. More often than not, anytime we saw a film or a TV series that was based on a video game, it strayed far from what made the games such a delight to begin with. Fortunately, that’s changed, and we’ve seen a boom recently in the adaptation of video games into series or films. In fact, fans are eagerly awaiting The Last of Us season 2.

We know the second season is being filmed, and we should see it land on HBO sometime next year. With the various strikes that happened last year, The Last of Us season two was among the list of several projects that were pushed back. So, while we won’t get the second season this year, we can look forward to some cast announcements.

A few notable actors and actresses have already been cast in the series for the next season. But today, thanks to a report from IGN, we’re finding out that Jeffrey Wright is stepping into the role of Isaac in the upcoming season. If you’re a fan of the games, you might recall Isaac from The Last of Us Part II. This was a leader for a militia group, but we’ll refrain from spoiling anything else on here.

What makes this notable is that not only is Jeffrey Wright a big name with a long list of credits, but the actor actually portrayed Isaac in the video game. So that should give the actor not only an idea ahead of the production of the character, but fans should also see the exact resemblance from the game.

Unfortunately, it will be a good ways off before we actually see production photos or trailers highlighting the upcoming season. So, in the meantime, those of you itching to find out what happens next will likely want to go ahead and play through the second game. That should also give you a heads up on the third season of the series, as we already know the second season won’t contain all of The Last of Us Part II storyline.

Fans who already played the second game know it was quite a lengthy experience, so it’s reassuring to know the production won’t be trying to cram everything into a single season.