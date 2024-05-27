Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann Says Context Was Lost In Sony Interview

There are still quite a few development studios that fans can’t wait to see what they’re cooking up next. We’re a few years into this latest generation of console platforms, and companies like Naughty Dog have yet to unveil what’s next. They have quite a long line of incredible video game launches, so there’s already a large fanbase attached to the studio. Likewise, with their hit TV series adaptation, more eyes might be set on their future announcements. Neil Druckmann is one of the more iconic individuals at Naughty Dog who recently found a Sony-published interview had a misquote.

Neil Druckmann isn’t quite ready to unveil what Naughty Dog is working on next. It’s a mysterious project that Neil is hopeful fans will take up with. However, after a recent Sony interview, Neil found that a statement didn’t reflect his views. So, to clear the air, Neil took to X and released their full statement so fans could check out what was actually said.

It might have been a simple mistake when the interview was edited in regard to the future of Naughty Dog. However, Neil wasn’t able to reveal much. Instead, he took the time to praise video game-adapted TV series and films. We’ve certainly seen a bit of a boom when it comes to adaptations actually taking care to showcase the source material accurately.

In editing my rambling answers in my recent interview with SONY, some of my words, context, and intent were unfortunately lost. Well, here's the full long rambling answer for the final question about our future game… pic.twitter.com/tVuxX3LYJF — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) May 25, 2024

Naughty Dog saw their adaptation of The Last of Us successfully land on HBO. As a result, Neil feels that this is really opening up the eyes of nongamers. It’s a means to show that video games can have these incredible narratives and experiences. So, if you felt that video games were just for kids, seeing shows like The Last of Us might help change that perception.

Again, because of its success on HBO, the series might have turned more nongamers onto Naughty Dog as they wait to see what they put out next. It’s apparently a fresh new experience for the studio, but beyond that, we will have to wait and see what exactly Naughty Dog ends up launching into the marketplace. In the meantime, you can read the full quote from Neil Druckmann in the embedded X post above.

