Shovel Knight Is Getting A New Entry!

In today’s gaming world, the idea of someone making a retro-style title isn’t new. Many games in recent times have done that, and had great success with it. However, regarding Yacht Club Games, they don’t just make retro-style games, they make EPIC retro-style games. The crown jewel of their “gaming empire” is Shovel Knight. The game started out as a simple 8-bit title that sought funding on Kickstarter and soon morphed into a phenomenon that we’re still enjoying today. The game was ported to numerous platforms, had multiple spinoffs and sequels, and even got included in Super Smash Bros, fought Kratos and the Battle Toads, and so on.

Things have slowed down a little for the series until Yacht Club Games celebrated their 10th anniversary with a stream! At the end of the presentation, as you can see below, the team stated that a new Shovel Knight game was in the works! But they were quick to note that it wasn’t just a simple sequel like they had done in the past. Instead, they promised that this title would take things “into a new dimension’ for the franchise and would feature “richer mechanics” alongside the charm and wonder that the series has delivered over its lifetime.

Obviously, there are many ways that one can interpret this. The easiest way is that they’re going to take the characters and their world into 3D space. This wouldn’t be the first time they’ve done that, as crossovers have shown off a 3D Shovel Knight. However, his entire world hasn’t been given that touch just yet. One can only imagine the ways they’d recreate that world and then allow for a deeper dive into the mechanics.

Just as important of a tease was that there are apparently subtle clues within the past titles that point to where things will go. They even showed some of these teases, and they do point to something interesting, including the return of a past foe.

Regardless, Yacht Club Games has done right by gamers so far by making quality titles that were a blast to play. To that end, if they maintain who they are, they’ll rock a potential 3D-style game featuring their beloved character. Plus, if we’re lucky, they’ll go to the fanbase to ask for help, making sure that everything is on track for what it needs to be.

It’s not often we get truly excited for what a team is cooking, but this definitely is one such instance.