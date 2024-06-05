Shovel Knight 10th Anniversary Event Coming on June 14

The livestream event will bring plenty of new announcements for fans.

On June 14, Yacht Club Games will celebrate a decade of Shovel Knight with a special live stream event. The show will bring plenty of new announcements about the beloved indie action-adventure platformer, which has continued to pull in fans since it was successfully crowdfunded and released ten years ago.

The celebration will air at 11:30 AM PT / 2:30 PM ET on the Yacht Club Games YouTube channel.

We're thrilled to announce a special edition of "Yacht Club Games Presents" to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Shovel Knight.



"For the past ten years, we've worked tirelessly to create fun and challenging games for you. As we've grown and evolved, our commitment to our community and craft has only strengthened. Get ready to celebrate a decade of digging – we're just getting started," said designer Sean Velasco.

“For the past ten years, we’ve worked tirelessly to create fun and challenging games for you. As we’ve grown and evolved, our commitment to our community and craft has only strengthened. Get ready to celebrate a decade of digging – we’re just getting started,” said designer Sean Velasco.

Since its release, the game has seen a number of expansions and spin-offs, including Specter of Torment, Plague of Shadows, and King of Cards. Each of these features different characters and unique storylines.

The game was inspired by the gameplay and graphics found on the NES. The 2D side-scroller follows the titular character who, as his name would imply, uses a shovel as a weapon. Each level is packed with enemies and treasure, with the final goal to defeat the evil Enchantress and rescue Shovel Knight’s lost partner, Shield Knight.

In 2014, Shovel Knight won Best Independant Game at The Game Awards and received a number of accolades from IGN including Best Music and Best Platformer.

A spin-off dungeon crawler puzzle game, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, was released in December 2021. A spin-off roguelike, Shovel Knight Dig, was released in September 2022.