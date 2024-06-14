Sea of Thieves Was The Most Downloaded PS5 Game Of May

Sea of Thieves recently released on the PlayStation 5 after just being exclusive to only the Xbox Series X/S and PC. However, it seems that they are wanting to branch out as they released the game onto PS5 back in April after being in a beta version of the game for a little while before. Now, it seems that this was a really good decision for the company as it has helped them out a lot.

According to VGC and Sony, after the monthly charts were shared online stating that the PS5 has had the most downloads of Sea of Thieves in May. Xbox already has had a big rival standing within the console wars when it comes to Minecraft and Call of Duty – which are also avaliable everywhere now as well, with the most recent Call of Duty being available on Game Pass when it launches. But now, Xbox is wanting to bring more of their exclusive games to the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch as well. This includes games like Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded.

When it came to the charts for May, the most overall downloaded game on the PS5 was Sea of Thieeves, alongside Grunded, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and Fallout 4 being on the list as well. Phill Spencer, who is the Microsoft Gaming CEO also stated that he wouldn’t rule out any game not coming to another platform. Hopefully after this experince it means we will get even more games across all platforms.