Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Where It Goes On The Timeline

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has received a lot of information regarding exactly what the game will look like and do after the Xbox Showcase where we received a bunch of additonal information about gameplay, including information about Zombies and when we will hear more about multiplayer. With that being said, another thing we learned about is exactly

Players can know that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 takes place after Cold War. Call of Duty 3 takes place around World War 2, to then be followed by Call of Duty: World at War which was another release to take place during WWII. This is when players met a lot of characters that were introduced into the Call of Duty: Black Ops games.

Black Ops takes place in 1960, for then Black Ops 2 to take place in the 80s but also had featured some missions that took place during 2025. Then we get Black Ops 4 takes place in 2040, and get a jump to Black Ops Cold War which is the fifth game in the series according to GameRant. This is then when Black Ops 6 comes in, which takes place between both 1980 and 2025

So that gives us quite a bit more information on the overall timeline of the game. It won’t be much longer before the game releases as it is set to come out in October and be free to play on Game Pass.