Rumor: Grand Theft Auto 6 Has A Secret Third Protagonist Hiding In Plain Sight In The Trailers

There are some shocking new rumors regarding Grand Theft Auto 6.

As shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit by user calebdaniel85, these leaks come from the Rockstar QA server. As a result, there’s fragments of data that is not really ordered in a coherent manner. This text would make sense in the context of internal server communications, some of which may be getting repeated automatically by their systems.

We can’t vouch for the veracity of these rumors in any way, but there is at least one detail from them that immediately pops out. If it turns out to be true, then the rest of these rumors may turn out to be true as well. Of course, if you don’t want to read any spoilers, this is where you’ll want to stop reading. Since you read this title and opened this link, though, we are going to have to assume that that’s what you’re here for.

The big takeaway from this text is that Grand Theft Auto 6 has a secret third protagonist and playable character. These fragments are part of the text:

Protagonists: Three playable characters—Jason Duval, Lucia Caminos, and Malik “Zoe” Carter (secret third, hidden in Trailer 2). Seamless switching, unique HUDs (Jason’s Eagle Eye, Lucia’s hack overlay, Malik’s melee focus).

Malik “Zoe” Carter: Secret third protagonist, Atlantic-born fixer, joins at Velvet Pulse for a heist.

If this rumor is true, contrary to how the game has been advertised so far, Grand Theft Auto 6 could be very similar to Grand Theft Auto V in is three protagonist setup. We do expect that Jason and Lucia will probably be together for much longer, with closer relationships, than Michael, Trevor, and Franklin.

Some fans may see this as a disappointing choice, since the Bonnie and Clyde type story that Rockstar has hinted at so far may be stymied by trying to force in a third wheel. Maybe Rockstar’s plans are to for Malik to be a plot device to drive the game’s third or fourth act, and so they won’t be appearing until later. And yes, we noticed that even in these leaked texts, there’s no indication of what Malik’s SOGIE is, so we won’t make assumptions either.

Whether Grand Theft Auto 6’s story ends more like Pulp Fiction or Henry: Portrait of A Serial Killer now seems up in the air. And for those who don’t know, the movie and real-life Bonnie and Clyde don’t have happy endings either. But maybe Rockstar doesn’t want a game with this promise of romance to end so downbeat. It seems to depend on if this rumor is true, and where Rockstar is going to take these ideas.