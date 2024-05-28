Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Gets Live-Action Reveal Trailer

Following its official announcement last week, a new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been posted to YouTube. Titled ‘The Truth Lies,’ the brief live-action teases what players can expect when they return to the beloved series in the near future.

A teaser for the trailer was posted yesterday. (Doing teasers for trailers seems a little excessive, but hey, the fanbase is eager for anything.)

Check out the full live-action reveal trailer below:

The brief trailer doesn’t give much away, though it implies that the viewer has been fooled and doesn’t know the reason behind the wars that rage on around the world. “While we build your trust, the world falls apart around you,” the cryptic trailer says. “If you weren’t so distracted, you’d realize that nothing is what it seems. But if it’s truth you seek, look in the dark.”

Players can look forward to more information about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 during the worldwide reveal stream during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9.

The game will be the twenty-first installment in the Call of Duty series and the seventh main entry in the Black Ops subseries, following the 2020 title Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

“A dark new chapter of the Black Ops franchise begins,” the ann, “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.” This image is really close to the one that was shared just yesterday from CharlieIntel, which is a leaker for COD, known to usually always be right. The pictures shared also seem to show that this seemingly will be the Gulf War game we have been teased about.