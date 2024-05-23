Xbox Showcase Confirmed To Be Followed By Call Of Duty Direct

Today is a big day for Xbox fans, as they’ve not only officially unveiled Call of Duty Black Ops 6, but we also got new insights about the upcoming Xbox Showcase! First off, the new game marks the next entry in the beloved franchise, and key teasers highlight a unique and rather personal story that will likely unfold within it. Details are scarce outside of the title’s name and logo, but some feel that the game will be set within the period of the Gulf War, which was a rather stressful time for the United States and the world at large. The good news is that we know when we’ll be finding out more about the game, and you won’t have to wait that long for it.

If you recall, Xbox promised back in April that there would be a special Xbox Showcase in June. Since E3 isn’t around anymore, and not everyone is on board with Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest, companies like Microsoft are doing their own thing during that week, including Xbox via this showcase. However, they also teased a special something after it. We now know that it’s going to be a direct specifically about the new Call of Duty title:

GG to all who guessed right



Don’t miss the Xbox Games Showcase followed by Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct on Sunday, June 9 at 10am PT: https://t.co/D04JQfqrFD | #XboxShowcase #BlackOps6 https://t.co/Y8S9tQxpu7 pic.twitter.com/CcKRdEF4JJ — Xbox (@Xbox) May 23, 2024

We can likely expect things like a story or gameplay trailer, if not both, while highlighting some of the features and modes that players can expect from the multiplayer. It’s important to note that the upcoming title isn’t an Xbox exclusive. In fact, Sony and the FTC sued Microsoft because they wanted to ensure that the franchise, which is one of the biggest in gaming, remains multiplatform. Microsoft promised to do that in multiple ways, so that fear is no longer founded. However, you can bet that Xbox is going to try to get as many people to play the title on its system as possible so that they can reap the most reward from it.

Going back to the Xbox Showcase itself, it’s fair to say that Microsoft has to drop some big exclusive title reveals at the upcoming event. They’ve been getting raked over the coals recently because of their actions, including shutting down four studios in the name of “staying healthy,” even though the companies themselves were hardly failures.

Plus, they need new games to help boost not only Xbox Series X/S sales but also Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. The showcase will be on June 9th, so we’ll see what happens there.